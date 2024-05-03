All Dummy’s Joyride Quests & Rewards In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Epic Games has been fairly heavy-handed with the quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and that trend continues with the Dummy’s Joyride quests. These 17 quests are a great way to earn a ton of XP, shoot through the Battle Pass, and even earn some free rewards.

Dummy’s Joyride Quests & Rewards in Fortnite

The Dummy’s Joyride quests are mainly car-themed, as you might have guessed. Some of them are the basic “do an emote here” or “spend money in different rounds”. But for the most part, you will find yourself behind the wheel of a Sports Car, zooming across the map.

Quest Reward Fuel up Sports Car at gas stations (50) 10K XP Travel distance in a Sports Car (3,000) 10K XP Destroy objects while in a vehicle (50) 10K XP Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy 10K XP Drive a Sports Car in different named locations (4) 10K XP Damage opponents while in a vehicle (300) 10K XP Jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing 10K XP Purchase items at vending machines or Mod Benches (7) 10K XP Purchase services from characters (3) 10K XP Spend bars in different matches (5) 10K XP Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground, or Mount Olympus Poseidon Spray Flip a vehicle 10K XP Pop Vehicle Tires (4) 10K XP Submerge a vehicle in water 10K XP Gain Shields (200) 10K XP Damage opponents with SMGs (400) 10K XP Search chests (10) 10K XP

Dummy’s Joyride Bonus Goals & Rewards

Of course, Dummy’s Joyride wouldn’t be a proper set of quests without bonus goals and rewards. These simply require Fortnite players to complete a certain number of Dummy’s Joyride quests in exchange for cosmetic rewards.

Quest Reward Complete 7 Dummy’s Joyride Quests Medusa Spray Complete 10 Dummy’s Joyride Quests Stygian Temptation Loading Screen

That’s everything there is to know about Fortnite’s Dummy’s Joyride quests. While Chapter 5 Season 2 may belong to the gods, their hunger for power can’t stop your need for speed.

