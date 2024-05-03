fortnite dummys joyride quests
All Dummy’s Joyride Quests & Rewards In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 3, 2024 05:05 am

Epic Games has been fairly heavy-handed with the quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, and that trend continues with the Dummy’s Joyride quests. These 17 quests are a great way to earn a ton of XP, shoot through the Battle Pass, and even earn some free rewards.

Dummy’s Joyride Quests & Rewards in Fortnite

The Dummy’s Joyride quests are mainly car-themed, as you might have guessed. Some of them are the basic “do an emote here” or “spend money in different rounds”. But for the most part, you will find yourself behind the wheel of a Sports Car, zooming across the map.

QuestReward
Fuel up Sports Car at gas stations (50)10K XP
Travel distance in a Sports Car (3,000)10K XP
Destroy objects while in a vehicle (50)10K XP
Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy10K XP
Drive a Sports Car in different named locations (4)10K XP
Damage opponents while in a vehicle (300)10K XP
Jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing10K XP
Purchase items at vending machines or Mod Benches (7)10K XP
Purchase services from characters (3)10K XP
Spend bars in different matches (5)10K XP
Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground, or Mount OlympusPoseidon Spray
Flip a vehicle10K XP
Pop Vehicle Tires (4)10K XP
Submerge a vehicle in water10K XP
Gain Shields (200)10K XP
Damage opponents with SMGs (400)10K XP
Search chests (10)10K XP

Dummy’s Joyride Bonus Goals & Rewards

Of course, Dummy’s Joyride wouldn’t be a proper set of quests without bonus goals and rewards. These simply require Fortnite players to complete a certain number of Dummy’s Joyride quests in exchange for cosmetic rewards.

QuestReward
Complete 7 Dummy’s Joyride QuestsMedusa Spray
Complete 10 Dummy’s Joyride QuestsStygian Temptation Loading Screen

That’s everything there is to know about Fortnite’s Dummy’s Joyride quests. While Chapter 5 Season 2 may belong to the gods, their hunger for power can’t stop your need for speed.

