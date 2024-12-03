Critical Role Rings in Critmas with a Full-Length Holiday Album

On the eighth day of Critmas, Critical Role gave Critters a full-length holiday album from Scanlan Shorthalt Music. Available now on streaming platforms, Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album) expands upon last month’s extended play of holiday-themed carols performed by the show’s cast. While there might not be enough time for the album to make it onto Critical Role fan’s Spotify Wrapped, there’s plenty of time for them to receive a wrapped copy as Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album) also offers standard and deluxe vinyl editions.

Critical Role surprised fans on November 4 by dropping a collection of four festive songs from the perspective of various Exandrian mainstays entitled Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday EP). The extended play included the songs “Winter’s Crest Festival Time” (performed by Game Master Matthew Mercer as beloved NPC Pumat Sol), “Silent Mind” (performed by Laura Bailey as Bells Hells Imogen Temult), “Twelve Days of Grogmas” (performed by Travis Willingham and Ashley Johnson as their rowdy Vox Machina heroes Pike and Grog), and “It’s Critmas!” (performed by the full cast). The full-length version of the album enlists even more player characters from across the show’s three main campaigns into the festive antics. Here’s a full list of the Exandrian carolers traveling (Dimension) Door to (Dimension) Door on Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album):

“Winter’s Crest Welcome” – Matthew Mercer “Winter’s Crest Festival Time” – Matthew Mercer as Pumat Sol “Silent Mind” – Laura Bailey as Imogen Temult “Naughty & Nice” – Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt “Nothin’ Under the Tree” – Taliesin Jaffe as Ashton Greymoore “O Mighty Nein” – Liam O’Brien as Caleb Widogast “Twelve Days of Grogmas” – Travis Willingham and Ashley Johnson as Grog Strongjaw and Pike Trickfoot “Cold Inside” – Marisha Ray, Laura Bailey, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer as Laudna, Imogen Temult, Fresh Cut Grass, Chetney Pock O’Pea, and Pâté de Rolo “Winter Anymore” – Ashley Johnson as Yasha Nydoorin “Deck the Bear” – Critical Role Cast as Vox Machina “It’s Critmas!” – Critical Role Cast

In addition to streaming, Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album) will make its way onto the material plane in vinyl form. Both the standard and deluxe editions of the vinyl are available to pre-order now, with the cast-signed deluxe version offering all sorts of bonus goodies for fans including a variant cover, a postcard, a vinyl sticker pack of cast portrait ornaments, and a pack of Winter’s Crest polaroids. The physical copies of the holiday album are set to ship in Spring 2025 amidst Critical Role‘s tenth-anniversary celebration.

Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album) is the third full-length album from Scanlan Shorthalt music after Welcome to Wildemount and Welcome to Ta’Dorei. The new holiday album sets itself apart from the two previous entrants and Candela Obscura‘s soundtrack by providing lyrical flavor text to Exandria’s in-universe holiday of Winter’s Crest. Critical Role Presents: Winter’s Crest (A Holiday Album) provides quippy insights into how the characters across Critical Role‘s three main campaigns celebrate the festive season, offering delightfully nerdy spins on holiday classics.

