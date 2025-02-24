The Definitive Rune Slayer Race Tier List

When you crate your first character in Rune Slayer, you will automatically be given a random race. While you can’t change this race (without paying Robux), it’s still important to know what each race is good or bad at. To help you decide if you need to reroll, here is our Rune Slayer Race Tier list.

Race Tier List in Rune Slayer

Before we begin, we want to make one thing clear: Races don’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Even if you pull the worst race on this list, you can still play any class and be just as effective as someone who got the best race. Races are mostly for those who want to mid-max or those who want to look different. So, unless you are after a specific race or just want to look cooler, don’t stress too much over with race you get.

S-Tier

Race name Stats Info Chance to roll

Dullahan +25% Robustness

+25% Cold Resistance

-20% Holy Resistance Dullahans are undead creatures with the power to leech life and reap souls. Their build makes them very resilient to attacks (just like a Half-Golems), while their passive and active abilities let them heal when killing enemies. They also have a chance of summoning a spectral Grim Reaper scythe, which tears down enemies. 2%

Ailuran +8% Speed Boost

+10% Fire Resistance

+25% Cold and Heat Resistance

+25% Jump Height

+15% Fall Damage Reduction Obviously, we had to put the Ailuran here because of their cute cat ears. Kidding aside, Ailuran move faster and jump higher than any other race in this game. This alone gives them a huge advantage when it comes to exploration and getting out of trouble quickly. 10%

A-Tier

Race name Stats Info Chance to roll

Slime -7,5% Magic Resistance

-7,5% Fire Resistance

+25% Immunity At first, slimes don’t seem that special. They are weak to magic and fire, and they don’t have any special defensive stats. However, when struck, Slime players can spawn smaller Slimes to fight for them, and can use a part of themselves to hit an opponent (works in a pinch). As a bonus, Slimes are super immune to status ailments. 10%

Half Golem -5% Movement Speed

+5% Damage Reduction

+10 Maximum Weight

+25% Robustness As you can imagine, Half Golems are extremely resilient. They also take a bit less damage and can carry more items. The caveat is that they move a bit slower than all other races. 10%

B-Tier

Race name Stats Info Chance to roll

Human When under 50% Health, gain:

+15% Damage Increase

+15% Damage Reduction Humans have the ability to gain an increase in their damage output and take reduced damage if they have less than half a health bar. Otherwise, Humans can manage their hunger better than other classes and gain Focus and Mana efficiency as they level up. 25,3%

Elf +3% Speed

+10% Cooldown Reduction

+10% Stealth Elves are nimble and elegant. While not the strongest for a tanky role, they make fantastic archers and great spellcasters. As they level, they also get extra Mana and Focus. 25,3%

Orc +10% Health Regen

+15% Max Hunger

+20% Heat Resistance Orcs are made for battle. Their health regenerates faster, they are more resistant to heat, and they are generally suited for heavy armor and melee weapons. The tradeoff is they need to eat more than other races. 25,3%

How to reroll a race in Rune Slayer

When you log into Rune Slayer for the first time, you’ll be assigned one of the seven available races at random. If you aren’t happy with the race you’ve been given, you can buy a Race Reroll for 150 Robux. If you’re after a specific race, such as the Dullahan, make sure you have enough Robux for a bunch of Race Rerolls because it’s going to take a while.

As of writing this, there is no way to reroll a race after creating a character. You have to do it from the character creator.

That’s all there is to it. Again, unless you’re trying to mid-max, remember you can get by with any race you pull. If you’re wondering which class you should pick to go with your race, check out our The Ultimate Rune Slayer Class Tier List.

