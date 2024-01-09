It’s not a good idea to get a fanbase riled up, but that’s exactly what EA Sports inadvertently did. NCAA Football fans waited for a new game announcement that never came.

Late last week, a rumor began circulating online that EA was preparing to make an official announcement about the release date of its upcoming college football video game during the National Championship Game. This made a lot of people very happy because EA hasn’t made a college football game since 2013 due to issues surrounding paying players for their name, image, and likeness, aka NIL.

However, when the NCAA started sorting all of that out, EA let the world know its intention to return to the world of collegiate sports in 2021. Unfortunately, since then, there has been little news about the game or its development. And that’s why so many were left disappointed when EA delivered nothing during the National Championship.

As one might expect, the reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly negative. Despite EA never officially announcing an announcement, the Internet feels it was led astray. Meme after meme has been posted, and you check out some of the better ones below:

When there’s no NCAA Football 24 halftime announcement pic.twitter.com/3slg7tCQKE — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 9, 2024

Me waiting for the NCAA Football 25 commercial during halftime pic.twitter.com/aSIUmsU64z — Jordan Georgeson (@J_Georgeson26) January 9, 2024

Not all hope is lost, however. Sure, three years without news could be cause for alarm, but EA hasn’t announced that the project is dead or anything of the sort. College football is in a transitionary period right now, and EA is probably trying to hit a moving target. But with all the exciting changes coming to the sport, there’s no doubt that gamers will have an opportunity to lead their favorite school to a title sometime in the near future.

