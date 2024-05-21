The Kingdom Hearts Series Is Finally Coming to Steam

Years after its arrival on PCs, the Kingdom Hearts series is now making its debut on the Steam store as well. The games were exclusive to the Epic Games Store ever since they were first ported to modern platforms, even though many fans wished wholeheartedly for their arrival on a different platform, which is finally happening.

The announcement made by Square Enix confirms that (almost) all titles will be arriving in Valve’s store on June 13th. To celebrate the announcement, they also released a new trailer with a re-recorded version of the first game’s iconic theme song, Simple and Clean.

The trailer displays some of the most impactful moments of each game included in the collection, which are:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics) KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD cutscene compilation)

KINGDOM HEARTS 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie) KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX includes movie-only versions for 358/2 Days and Re:Coded, as both Nintendo DS titles were never remade in HD. Similar to other platforms releases, Kingdom Hearts III will also have its exclusive Steam Keyblade, Dead of Night.

But surprisingly, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory isn’t included in the list. There has been no mention of this title in any of the announcements and it isn’t listed on Steam either, so we can assume that it won’t be making the cut and will stay as an Epic exclusive for now.

Epic Games Store exclusives coming to Steam isn’t something new for Square-Enix, but it took some considerable time until the series made its way to other stores. Taking an example, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins was also an Epic exclusive, only took one year until it made it to Steam, for example, while the series took three whole years to be announced.

Kingdom Hearts IV is currently in production but has had no news after its announcement back in 2022. Fans speculate that Square-Enix will bring some news about it during the upcoming Summer Game Fest, which is happening on June 7th, exactly one week before the series arrives on Steam. The series also has an upcoming mobile game, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link, currently in its Beta testing period.

