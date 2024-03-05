Those who have been clamoring for a new College Football game for over a decade will finally see their wishes come true this summer. However, not every play is on board. College Football 25 fans don’t understand Arch Manning’s reason for opting out of the game.

When EA officially revealed its next sports game, fans were excited to hear that just about every school would have a presence. And with the addition of NIL, players can also sign up to be in the game. There has been a bit of controversy around the subject, as EA is offering $600 and a copy of the game to players who opt-in.

One player who fans didn’t think would have much of an issue with the compensation is Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning. However, Arch has decided not to participate in College Football 25, and the reason behind his choice has a lot of fans scratching their heads.

University of Texas reporter Anwar Richardson explained the situation in a post on X. “Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25,” he said. “I’m told Arch is focused on playing football on the field.”

The last part isn’t sitting right with fans, who are disappointed they won’t be able to play as the budding star. “Does he think he actually gets transported into the game? Otherwise this reasoning makes no sense,” said Oliver VanDervoort on X.

Others believe this is just a ploy to get his name out there because he’s yet to make a major impact at Texas. “I’d argue opting out creates more distractions and headlines but okay,” said Dryfit Venables on X.

Whatever the case, when College Football 25 hits shelves later this year, players will have to look for another QB to help them start their Dynasty.