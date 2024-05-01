Xbox Games Showcase with Redacted Direct
CoD Fans Think Xbox Is Teasing a Black Ops Direct

Haiden Lovely
May 1, 2024

It’s almost time for Summer Games Fest, and Xbox is gearing up for some big reveals. Microsoft has announced an Xbox Games Showcase for Sunday, June 9, and a mysterious “[REDACTED]” Direct to follow immediately. Eagle-eyed Call of Duty fans think this will be a CoD: Black Ops Direct.

Evidence Points to COD 2024

CoD super-fans have sleuthed that the [REDACTED] Direct will in fact be a deep-dive on the next Black Ops game. The logo on Microsoft’s promo for the event depicts Cerberus, a three-headed dog from Greek mythology. The name and logo have been data-mined from within Modern Warfare 3 before. Cerberus has been a working title developer that Treyarch has been using to refer to their next game. Cerberus has also been referenced in Black Ops before, appearing the Zombies map Mob of the Dead, for example.

The teaser image still shows some corners, tops, and bottoms of certain text. Recently, a Call of Duty brand kit leaked, with new logos for the Black Ops sub-series in the franchise’s new font. Fans have matched up the new Black Ops logo with the image of the [REDACTED] direct, leading to images like the mockup by Fawzi below:

Black Ops Direct Fan Made Image
Image by @omgFawzi on X.

While fans had previously speculated the title of the game would be CoD: Black Ops Gulf War, it no longer seems this will be the case. The image released by Microsoft seems to only leave room for an orange numeral after the Black Ops title. Whether the title will be Black Ops 5 or Black Ops 6 is yet to be determined. While 2018’s Black Ops 4 was the last numbered installment, 2020’s Cold War was referred to internally as Black Ops 5 by developers. Fans should get the official answer soon. The reveal may be even sooner than June 9th, as data-miners have found references within the code for Modern Warfare 3 to a Call of Duty 2024 reveal event in-game during Season 3 reloaded. Time will tell…

