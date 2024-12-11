‘Fridge on Wheels’: Elon Musk’s ‘Trashla’ Cybertruck Ends Up in The Daily Show’s Fail Reel, as It Was Always Meant To

Elon Musk‘s Cybertruck has finally found its place, as the focus of The Daily Show‘s Fail Reel, a Yule log-themed edition focused on the Tesla-manufactured vehicle’s many mishaps.

Recommended Videos

The Cybertruck, which resembles a teleporter accident between a slab of cheese and the robot from Logan’s Run, has been the subject of much mockery since it launched in late 2023. But it’s not so much its looks that The Daily Show‘s Fail Reel skewers, with its alleged inability to handle offroad conditions or any remotely tricky terrain now being on display.

According to Tesla’s website, the Cybertruck is “Built For any planet, durable and rugged enough to go anywhere.” But The Daily Show says otherwise, and Fail Reel absolutely brings the receipts. This short but to-the-point clip, posted to X, shows the Cybertruck failing to negotiate sand, mud, snow, and more.

Related: Jay-Z Walked the Red Carpet With Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Amid Rape Allegations, and 50 Cent Couldn’t Resist a Jab

These Cybertruck fails will warm your heart this holiday season pic.twitter.com/8TPUNqC6Ey — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 10, 2024

Some of the conditions displayed don’t even seem that challenging, though we’re not sure what possessed one driver to drive the Cybertruck through a river. One driver even had to be rescued by an SUV, which must have been massively humiliating.

Social media had plenty to say about these Tesla-powered fails. “You can’t ask too much for a fridge on wheels,” one quipped. “He doesnt like it when u refer to them as “TRASHLA,” added another, though Musk isn’t necessarily the loser here, as he’s already got these Cybertruck owners’ cash.

You can't ask too much for a fridge on wheels — Damian (@SourMonkey77) December 11, 2024

Related: ‘Rat Bastard’: Elon Musk Now Getting Roasted by UFC Fighter Who Thinks Gravity Isn’t Real

The US Forestry Service said last year that many Cybertruck owners didn’t understand how to offroad, suggesting they just pointed their Cybertruck at an incline and expected the vehicle’s $80,000+ price tag to carry them through. In what may have been a slightly tongue-in-cheek gesture, they suggested training Cybertruck owners in the art of offroading. But there’s no evidence Tesla ever took them up on that.

Even if there is a skill issue of sorts, the Cybertruck has had its fair share of issues. This April saw a Cybertruck recall (via The Guardian) over “malfunctions with the vehicle’s accelerator pedal.” What kind of malfunctions? The pedal could apparently get stuck, which would result in Cybertrucks accelerating to maximum speed.

Despite some skepticism, the Tesla Cybertruck is actually out on the road (or stuck in a nearby ditch) and people are buying it. Aside from those joining in the mockery, the initial tweet has plenty of people stepping up to defend Musk’s electric wedge-on-wheels. Unsurprisingly, several of these tweets are from Cybertruck owners, so make of that what you will.

So if, as The Daily Show puts it, you want to “warm your heart this holiday,” this festive Tesla Cybertruck Fail Reel could be just what you need. Just don’t show it to any Cybertruck owners, as you may be guilted into getting on the road and getting stuck.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy