Jay-Z Walked the Red Carpet With Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Amid Rape Allegations, and 50 Cent Couldn’t Resist a Jab

Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, has been dealing with a messy situation. He’s been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over two decades ago. And while Jay-Z tried to get away from the whole thing by having a night out with his family, 50 Cent didn’t let him off the hook.

Recommended Videos

Prior to the allegations, it was set to be a big month for the Carter family. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to arrive in theaters on December 20th, and Beyoncé will reprise her role as Nala from the 2019 remake of The Lion King. She’s bringing along a familiar face this time around, though, as her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is going to voice Kiara, Nala and Simba’s daughter. It will be the first time Blue Ivy appears in a movie where she doesn’t play herself, and to show their support, the whole family went to the premiere of Mufasa on December 9th.

According to the NY Post, there were rumors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were considering skipping the premiere, but they changed their minds and decided to show the public that they are a united front. However, that didn’t stop 50 Cent, who already came after Jay-Z following the allegations becoming public, from taking another shot at his music rival.

Related: ‘Rat Bastard’: Elon Musk Now Getting Roasted by UFC Fighter Who Thinks Gravity Isn’t Real

In a now-deleted Instagram post, 50 used a picture of the Carter family at the Disney event to reveal what he thinks Jay-Z told his family before heading to the event. “‘Jay said they said I ra**ed a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa .’ LOL,” he wrote.

50 is clearly not pulling any punches when it comes to Jay-Z and the man he’s named in the suit with, Sean Combs, aka Diddy. In fact, he’s currently working on a docuseries for Netflix that will dive into the allegations against Diddy. However, it’s possible that 50 took the post down due to it featuring a photo of Blue Ivy, as Jay-Z has made it clear that he doesn’t want his children to have to deal with the fallout from his fight

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” he wrote in a statement posted on X. “My wife and I have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

With two posts in as many days, this is surely not the final swing 50 will take at the Roc Nation founder. Their beef goes way back, and since it’s not in Jay-Z’s best interest to respond to any hate right now, 50 is able to throw stones from any direction he wants.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy