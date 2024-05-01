Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game

The Arkhamverse has had a strange year, to say the least, but it still has more meat left on the bone. The Batman: Arkham series will continue with a new VR game, Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is being developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios.

Recommended Videos

The game was announced via a teaser trailer, which reveals that Gotham City has a bit of a rat infestation. The Dark Knight is on the case, and it seems likely that he’ll be taking the fight to DC villain Ratcatcher. Check out the trailer below:

This isn’t the Arkhamverse’s first VR installment, as Batman: Arkham VR was released on PlayStation VR devices in 2016, a year after the final mainline game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, hit shelves. However, it was clear that Arkham VR took place before Arkham Knight, while the setting for Arkham Shadow is harder to pinpoint.

Related: Is Batman in Joker 2?

Earlier this year, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continued the story of the Arkhamverse years after the ending of Arkham Knight. The events of that game didn’t sit well with some fans, leading to plenty of backlash online. But if Arkham VR takes place after Arkham Knight, anyone upset by Kill the Justice League will have an opportunity to play as the Dark Knight again and potentially set the stage for his time with the Justice League.

Unlike Kill the Justice League, though, which is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Arkham VR will only be available on Meta Quest 3. A sneak peek at gameplay will be shown off at Summer Game Fest 2024 on June 7, and the game is set to release later in 2024.

If you’re interested in more Arkhamverse-related content, here’s how Kill the Justice League’s Batman makes up for a massive Arrowverse mistake.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more