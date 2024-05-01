Batman in the shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game

Jackson Hayes
Published: May 1, 2024 11:07 am

The Arkhamverse has had a strange year, to say the least, but it still has more meat left on the bone. The Batman: Arkham series will continue with a new VR game, Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is being developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios.

The game was announced via a teaser trailer, which reveals that Gotham City has a bit of a rat infestation. The Dark Knight is on the case, and it seems likely that he’ll be taking the fight to DC villain Ratcatcher. Check out the trailer below:

This isn’t the Arkhamverse’s first VR installment, as Batman: Arkham VR was released on PlayStation VR devices in 2016, a year after the final mainline game in the series, Batman: Arkham Knight, hit shelves. However, it was clear that Arkham VR took place before Arkham Knight, while the setting for Arkham Shadow is harder to pinpoint.

Earlier this year, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continued the story of the Arkhamverse years after the ending of Arkham Knight. The events of that game didn’t sit well with some fans, leading to plenty of backlash online. But if Arkham VR takes place after Arkham Knight, anyone upset by Kill the Justice League will have an opportunity to play as the Dark Knight again and potentially set the stage for his time with the Justice League.

Unlike Kill the Justice League, though, which is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Arkham VR will only be available on Meta Quest 3. A sneak peek at gameplay will be shown off at Summer Game Fest 2024 on June 7, and the game is set to release later in 2024.

If you’re interested in more Arkhamverse-related content, here’s how Kill the Justice League’s Batman makes up for a massive Arrowverse mistake.

Batman: Arkham Shadow
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67