Joker didn’t seem like a movie that required a follow-up, but the reaction to the movie was so strong that director Todd Phillips and Co. had no choice but to run it back. However, a sequel usually means things are about to get grander. So, is Batman in Joker 2?

Recommended Videos

Is Batman in Joker 2?

The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux gave eager fans their first look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, who will be joining Arthur Fleck on his next journey. The movie will focus on how their relationship grows and all the devastation they leave in their wake. However, in the source material, there’s usually someone there to clean up the mess the Clown Prince of Crime and his beloved leave behind.

In the first Joker film, Arthur is down on his luck and tries to get back at the elite of Gotham. And fuel is added to his fire by Thomas Wayne after Arthur confronts him about being his father. Arthur’s mom, Penny, told her son that Thomas was his father, but Arthur soon learns that his mother made the story up. That doesn’t stop Arthur from running into another member of the Wayne family, though.

Related: Is Joker: Folie a Deux A Jukebox Musical? Answered

At one point in Joker, Arthur visits Wayne Manor and comes across a young boy, Bruce Wayne. They share a strange interaction that may lay the groundwork for something bigger in the future. Unfortunately, not much time appears to have passed between the first film and Joker 2, meaning an appearance by Batman probably isn’t in the cards.

With Thomas and Martha Wayne dead, however, if Joker 2 finds similar success to the first one, a third film could jump ahead and explore Joker and Batman’s complicated relationship.

And that’s whether Batman is in Joker 2.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more