Joker 2 Takes the Stage With Dramatic First Trailer

Joker 2, or Folie à Deux as it’s officially called has finally got its first trailer and it looks just as twisted as the first film.

We finally meet Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in this teaser trailer that runs for a little over two minutes as Joaquin Phoenix’s iconic Joker seemingly finds love—for better or worse. Oh, and did we mention there’s a musical component to this film?

That’s right, this trailer is filled to the brim with musical moments as their bright tone compliments the gloomy dark appearance of Gotham. While it’s definitely a sequel, this tease would suggest a change in tone from the first Joker film, while maintaining the darkness that made it so good.

Specifics regarding the plot of this sequel have been kept under wraps. All we previously knew was confirmed in this first trailer, the film will be a musical focused on Joker and Harley Quinn. Many of the stars behind the previous film will also return including director Todd Phillips.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, so expect more footage and information about the film to be shared in the coming months. This film will be the only DC project to hit theaters in 2024, and it’s shaping up to be the most highly anticipated in a long time. It’s worth noting that this film like the previous movie will not be connected to any larger DC universe so you can enjoy this without needing to watch 10 other movies or TV shows beforehand.

You’ve still got plenty of time before Joker 2 arrives in October so we suggest brushing up on what happened in the first film before launch day. Joker is streaming Max, Netflix, and other streaming services around the globe right now.

