Deadpool 3 – now known by its official title, Deadpool & Wolverine – is one of 2024’s most eagerly anticipated movies. So, when does Deadpool & Wolverine come out?

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts in theaters on Friday, July 26, 2024. It’s been a long time coming for fans of Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson, who last appeared on the big screen in 2018’s Deadpool 2 (and its PG-13 re-edit, Once Upon a Deadpool). Disney’s acquisition of previous Deadpool rightsholder 20th Century Fox in 2019 is partly to blame for this six-year delay. Disney hit pause on all of Fox’s Marvel-related projects when it acquired Fox, although development on what was then Deadpool 3 kicked off again by December of that year.

As a result of the Disney deal, Deadpool & Wolverine is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe overseen by Disney subsidiary Marvel Studios. Indeed, it is the fourth theatrical installment in the MCU Phase Five. Despite this, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cast and crew insist the production will retain its R-rated edge. As recently as September 2023, director Shawn Levy reiterated plans to target an R rating for the film. “I wasn’t going to mess with the DNA of [the Deadpool] franchise,” Levy said in a Deadline interview.

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

So, what can you expect from Deadpool & Wolverine when it finally arrives (aside from an ample dose of graphic content)? Plenty of MCU tie-ins, if the threequel’s trailers and official synopsis are anything to go by. The synopsis in particular plays up Deadpool & Wolverine‘s importance to the wider MCU: “The Time Variance Authority… pulls Wade Wilson/Deadpool from his quiet life and sets him on a mission with Wolverine that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

By contrast, the trailers place a greater emphasis on Deadpool & Wolverine‘s callbacks to Fox’s legacy X-Men continuity. Aside from Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan/Wolverine, the flick will also see several other franchise veterans reprise their roles. It will also introduce a new villain into the mix, portrayed by The Crown‘s Emma Corrin. Marvel Studios is yet to officially confirm the identity of Corrin’s character, however, the English actor is almost certainly portraying Cassandra Nova.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into cinemas on July 26, 2024.

