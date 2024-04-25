What Age Rating Is Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool 3 – or to use its official title, Deadpool & Wolverine – is set to be easily the sweariest, raunchiest, most violent MCU outing ever. So, what age rating does Deadpool & Wolverine carry?

Recommended Videos

Related: Was There a Deadpool 3 Plot Leak?

Deadpool 3’s Age Rating, Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t rated yet, however, the film is targeting an R rating. This is in keeping with the previous two Deadpool installments, which were likewise rated R. It’s also reflected in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers, which boast graphic violence, profanity, and mature humor. Even the tagline for the threequel, “LFG,” is slyly risque. LFG is an acronym that stands for “Let’s F-king Go” – a phrase uttered by both Deadpool & Wolverine‘s titular leads in the film itself.

Related: Which Version of Logan Is in Deadpool & Wolverine?

All of the above is especially noteworthy as the third Deadpool installment is also the first set within the MCU. As such, it’s Marvel Studios’ first R-rated movie – something studio boss Kevin Feige confirmed in a 2021 Collider interview. Director Shawn Levy addressed the decision to retain the Deadpool property’s edge sensibilities in a 2023 Deadline interview, insisting that those involved with the production didn’t want to “mess with the DNA of that franchise.”

Is Deadpool 3 the MCU’s Only R-Rated Movie?

Yes – but not for long. Another upcoming MCU installment, Blade, also has its sights set on an R rating. Director Yann Demange revealed that “Marvel gave [him] the R [rating]” in late 2023, adding that the creative freedom associated with the stronger certification is “so important” to the project. This reflects Marvel Studios’ increasing willingness to push boundaries with its big screen productions – a trend that arguably started with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Related: Is Dafne Keen in Deadpool 3?

The Doctor Strange sequel sparked controversy when it dropped back in 2022, with some viewers questioning its PG-13 rating. According to them, the Sam Raimi-helmed flick’s more intense scenes warranted an R rating, instead. Screenwriter Michael Waldron downplayed the controversy, however, comparing it to his own childhood moviegoing experiences. “I think the movies that were the most impactful for me were the movies that felt a little bit dangerous to watch as a kid,” he said. “So it’s kind of fun to feel like we made one of those.”

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas in all its R-rated glory on July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more