Is Dafne Keen in Deadpool 3?

Dafne Keen won over audiences with her portrayal of Laura/X-23 in 2017’s Logan. So will Keen’s Laura appear alongside her quasi-father, Wolverine, in Deadpool 3 (AKA Deadpool & Wolverine)?

Is Dafne Keen’s Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine?

No, Dafne Keen is not slated to reprise the Laura role in Deadpool & Wolverine. While this is a disappointing development, it also tracks with what we know of the movie’s plot. The latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer indicates that Wade Wilson recruits Wolverine prior to the events of Logan. As such, Laura is presumably a baby clone (or not even “born” yet) at this point in the timeline. Of course, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’re talking about, so it’s impossible to definitively rule out the possibility of Keen making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. But if such a cameo was indeed filmed, Marvel Studios has done a great job keeping it under wraps.

For her part, Keen has openly expressed interest in playing Laura again at some point. “Yes, definitely. 100%,” Keen said in a July 2020 ComicBook.com interview, when asked if she’d like to bring Laura into the MCU. Keen also suggested she’d be up for working opposite Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman again, praising him and fellow X-franchise veteran Patrick Stewart for their behavior while shooting Logan. “They made me feel really comfortable on set,” Keen said. “I had an amazing time, it never felt like working. I never wanted to leave set. They taught me so much, honestly.” Despite her eagerness to join the MCU alongside Jackman, Keen is not currently attached to any MCU projects.

Which Legacy X-Men Stars Are Confirmed for Deadpool 3?

So, Dafne Keen almost certainly won’t show up in Deadpool & Wolverine – but which legacy X-Men stars will? Quite a few, as it happens. Aside from Jackman, Ryan Reynolds is back on deck as Wade Wilson/Deadpool. Several of Reynolds’ Deadpool and Deadpool 2 co-stars will return as well. This includes Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Randal Reeder (Buck), and Lewis Tan (Shatterstar)

Two other familiar faces are also unofficially confirmed for Deadpool & Wolverine – we’re about to name them both, so consider this your spoiler: warning. Unauthorized set photos went viral in late 2023 that revealed Sabretooth and Toad’s inclusion in the threequel. Whether the baddies’ original performers, Tyler Mane and Ray Park, will portray them again is unclear, though. There’s also persistent speculation that Stewart will settle back into Professor X’s wheelchair for Deadpool & Wolverine, however, the English thespian remains coy about his alleged involvement.

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way into cinemas on July 26, 2024.

