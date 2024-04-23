Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU? Explained

For the longest time, fans have been clamoring for the X-Men to get added into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s finally happening. If you’re wondering whether Deadpool 3 is part of the MCU, here’s what you need to know.

Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

The answer is a resounding yes. Deadpool and Wolverine, AKA Deadpool 3, will indeed be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like this movie will officially bring these characters into the timeline and open the door for more cameo appearances in other installments.

It’s important to note that the first two Deadpool movies should be considered separate and not canon to the MCU saga, and Deadpool 3 will be the first movie in the series to be included in it. That being said, we’re still getting the same version of Deadpool in this movie that we saw in the previous two entries.

With Disney having bought Fox, they now have the rights to the X-Men and Deadpool, allowing them to bring these beloved characters into the canon. The X-Men teasers started with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and the hype has only ramped up with that post-credits scene we got in The Marvels.

What’s less clear is the question of exactly which version of Logan or Wolverine we’re getting in Deadpool 3. After all, his story came to a very definitive end with Logan. The film’s debut trailer supplies us with a few clues about when and where this version of Wolverine came from, and it’s entirely possible that Deadpool 3 could’ve taken place before the events of Logan, which would still help the timeline make sense.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts and questions about whether Deadpool 3 is in the MCU. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the movie, including speculation on Taylor Swift’s possible involvement with the project.

