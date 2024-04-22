Which Version of Logan Is in Deadpool & Wolverine?

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer puts the Merc with a Mouth’s reluctant crime-fighting partner, Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine, squarely in the spotlight. But which version of Logan appears in Deadpool & Wolverine, exactly?

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Version of Logan, Explained

The Logan who appears in Deadpool & Wolverine is the same character Jackman played in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies. While the third Deadpool outing falls under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, the MCU’s multiverse conceit makes this incarnation of Logan’s inclusion (as well as the movie’s other cross-continuity elements) possible. As such, the real question isn’t “Which Wolverine is in the movie,” but rather, “When is that Wolverine from?”. After all, the fan-favorite superhero died at the end of 2017’s Logan. As such, his Deadpool & Wolverine antics presumably pre-date the events of that film.

Marvel Studios remains tight-lipped on the subject for now, however, the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer supplies a few clues. For starters, the scene in which Deadpool recruits Logan takes place in a bar in Canada (note the flag on the wall), and not the latter’s gravesite. This jibes with Jackman’s continued insistence that the Deadpool threequel won’t resurrect Wolverine. What’s more, the trailer contains several allusions to a major failure in Wolvie’s recent past – could this be the death of his fellow X-Men alluded to in Logan? If so, it means that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Logan is from a point in his timeline quite a bit later than 2013’s The Wolverine, but still before Logan.

Hugh Jackman Explains Wolverine’s Deadpool 3 Return

Of course, the above is educated guesswork and we’ll have to wait until closer to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s July 2024 release to find out for certain. That said, as touched on earlier, Hugh Jackman is already on the record regarding certain aspects of his Wolverine comeback. Notably, he made it clear in a December 2022 interview with Variety that Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t about to retcon Logan‘s finale. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman explained. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

That same month, Jackman also confirmed on The Empire Film Podcast that Logan director James Mangold approved of his Deadpool & Wolverine return. “[Mangold] was actually pretty cool about it,” Jackman recalled. “I did tell him it took place before our movie, so I wasn’t going to screw up with like my claws coming out of the grave, and he was relieved by that. And he totally got it; he thought it was a really good idea.”

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

