House of the Dragon: How Does Vhagar Die in the Book?

While Vhagar reigns supreme in House of the Dragon Season 2’s latest installment, “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” anyone who’s read Fire & Blood knows the she-dragon’s days are numbered. So, how does Vhagar ultimately die in the book?

Vhagar’s Death in Fire & Blood, Explained

Now that Vhagar has defeated two dragons on House of the Dragon (three, if you count Sunfyre), the so-called “Queen of All Dragons” is looking unbeatable. But Vhagar’s invincibility is an illusion, and if Fire & Blood‘s any guide, she’ll be dead within a year of in-universe time. So, which dragon is responsible for Vhagar’s demise in the book? Non-readers will assume Westeros’ second-biggest beastie, Vermithor, is the culprit, however, he’s not even partly to blame. Instead, the honor goes to Daemon Targaryen’s much smaller mount, Caraxes.

According to Fire & Blood, Vhagar and her rider, Prince Aemond Targaryen, go head-to-head with Daemon and Caraxes several months after the Battle at Rook’s Rest (House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4’s big dust-up). And despite having the size advantage, Vhagar has her claws full with the scrappy Caraxes. The Blood Wyrm clamps down on Vhagar’s neck early in their duel and refuses to let go, even when Vhagar rips open his belly! In the end, everyone dies when they crash into a lake – but not before Daemon leaps onto Vhagar’s back and stabs Aemond through his false eye.

Will Vhagar Die in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Maybe, but probably not. House of the Dragon Season 2 only has four episodes left, and there’s still plenty of narrative ground to cover before Vhagar’s downfall. Notably, the Battle of the Gullet and the Fall of King’s Landing both come first and will need at least an episode each to do them justice. As such, it’s more likely that House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal will hold back the Battle Above the God’s Eye (and Vhagar’s death) until Season 3.

That’s just an educated guess on our part, however, and you shouldn’t rule out Condal and his team rejigging Fire & Blood‘s timeline as needed. Certainly, House of the Dragon Season 2 has already started signposting the Battle Above the God’s Eye. In Episode 3, “The Burning Mill,” enigmatic healer Alys Rivers foretells Prince Daemon’s death on Harrenhal castle’s grounds (in line with the book). But we’ll have to wait and see whether this foreshadowing applies to the second or third season!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

