House of the Dragon Season 2: Who Is Alys Rivers?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3, as well as potential spoilers for future installments.

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon Season 2’s latest episode just introduced an enigmatic new character: Alys Rivers. So, who exactly is Alys Rivers and what do we know about her from House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood?

Related: House of the Dragon: Mysaria’s Neck Scar, Explained

House of the Dragon Season 2’s Alys Rivers, Explained

We don’t learn much about Alys in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3. Heck, her name isn’t even uttered on-screen! But thanks to an official HBO casting announcement, we know that GLOW star Gayle Rankin is indeed portraying Alys. So, who is Alys Rivers? HBO describes her as “a healer working in the service of House Strong.” That’s an accurate overview of Alys’ character – if not an intentionally thin one. There’s a lot more to Alys than being Harrenhal’s resident medic (and unsolicited fortune teller), some of which will come to light in upcoming House of the Dragon entries.

Related: Who Is Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

But if you can’t wait until then, read on for a bit more background about Alys Rivers from the book. Some of this info may not apply to Alys’ live-action counterpart, however, be warned: reading any further may spoil House of the Dragon Season 2 and beyond. Still here? Great. So, according to Fire & Blood, Alys was the bastard child of the late lord of Harrenhal, Lyonel Strong. She served as the castle’s wet nurse and claimed she had visions of the future. Alys also had a reputation as a witch, and there’s at least some evidence she extended her lifespan via supernatural means.

Will Alys Rivers’ Prophecy About Daemon Targaryen Come True?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 3 lays the groundwork for Alys Rivers’ supposed prophetic powers, when she foretells Prince Daemon Targaryen’s death at Harrenhal. But will Alys’ prophecy come true? Yes – provided House of the Dragon mirrors Daemon’s arc in Fire & Blood. In the book, Daemon and his dragon, Caraxes, die after plummeting into the God’s Eye, the massive lake opposite Harrenhal. This marks the end of a spectacular aerial duel between the rogue prince and his nephew, Prince Aemond Targaryen. Aemond and his dragon, Vhagar, don’t make it out alive, either.

Related: House of the Dragon: Did Arryk or Erryk Win the Fight in Season 2, Episode 2?

That said, Fire & Blood mentions rumors that Daemon (whose dead body never turned up) survived the fiery fracas, living out his days with his lover, Nettles. However, most Westerosi historians dismiss these claims, and the consensus is that Daemon definitely died. Either way, should House of the Dragon adapt the Battle Above the Gods Eye, expect Alys Rivers to play a key part. After all, aside from setting the fight in motion with her visions, she’s dating Aemond when it happens!

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy