House of the Dragon: Did Arryk or Erryk Win the Fight in Season 2 Episode 2?

Siblings have disagreements in the Game of Thrones universe, but they don’t usually get as intense as the battle in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2. However, the identity of the victor isn’t super clear. So, did Arryk or Erryk win the fight in House of the Dragon?

Recommended Videos

Arryk and Erryk’s Fight in House of the Dragon, Explained

The Greens are looking to strike back after the events of Season 2, Episode 1, and this leads Ser Criston Cole to order Ser Arryk to take out Rhaenyra by posing as his brother. It doesn’t go to plan, as Erryk is able to intercept his brother right before he lands a blow on the queen. The two fight, and while both end up dying, it’s Erryk who ultimately comes out on top.

Erryk doesn’t get to savor his victory, however, as he stabs himself with a sword right after killing his brother. Erryk tells Arryk that he still loves him during the fight, and those complicated feelings are just too much to handle. It’s not too dissimilar from a situation in Game of Thrones that saw a different pair of brothers go at it.

Related: House of the Dragon: Is Daemon Targaryen Really Responsible for the Blood and Cheese Scene?

The Hound and Mountain are at odds throughout the series, and the former makes it his mission to end his brother. Upon seeing him in a zombified state, though, it becomes less about getting revenge and more about ending the suffering. So, the Hound launches himself and his brother out of the Red Keep as it burns down. Arryk and Erryk may not have had a fiery backdrop, but the outcome was the same.

And that’s whether Erryk or Arryk wins the fight in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy