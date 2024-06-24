House of the Dragon: Mysaria’s Neck Scar, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 2 highlights the scarring on Mysaria’s throat – but we don’t learn how she got it. So, what’s the story behind Mysaria’s neck scar in House of the Dragon?

Mysaria’s Neck Scar in House of the Dragon, Explained

As noted above, House of the Dragon hasn’t explicitly covered the backstory of Mysaria’s neck scar. We get very close to an answer when Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen grills Mysaria about her throat marking in Season 2, Episode 2, however, the White Worm remains tight-lipped. That said, clues to the scar’s origin are littered throughout both seasons of House of the Dragon. As Mysaria tells Daemon Targaryen in Season 1 and Rhaenyra in Season 2, she was once a slave. So, the blemish on her neck may come from wearing a slave collar. This is guesswork – but educated guesswork, at least.

We also know that Mysaria worked as a prostitute before heading up her own brothel. That’s a dangerous line of work, especially in the House of the Dragon universe where violence against women is disappointingly common. Did one of Mysaria’s clients try strangling her, scarring her neck in the process? It’s possible. There’s also a chance the White Worm escaped an attempted hanging. After all, an information broker like her is bound to make enemies in underworld circles. Again, these are both guesses. Hopefully House of the Dragon Season 2 will clear things up soon!

Is Mysaira’s Neck Scarred in Fire & Blood?

Right now, you may be wondering why we didn’t just consult House of the Dragon‘s source text, Fire & Blood, to find out about Mysaria’s neck scar. The thing is, we did – and it’s not in there. Author (and House of the Dragon co-creator) George R.R. Martin doesn’t mention any scarring around Mysaria’s throat in Fire & Blood. That’s noteworthy, since Martin does supply a physical description of Mysaria. So, it seems that Mysaria’s neck scar is something Martin and co-creator/showrunner Ryan Condal invented for House of the Dragon.

It wouldn’t be the first time the pair has tweaked aspects of the live-action Mysaria’s backstory. For example, the House of the Dragon incarnation of Mysaria is apparently from a different part of the Game of Thrones universe. The script for House of the Dragon Season 1’s debut episode lists the White Worm’s birthplace as Yi Ti, not Lys as in the book. What’s more, Mysaria’s TV counterpart has no memory of Yi Ti, unlike in Fire & Blood, where she seemingly recalls her homeland.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

