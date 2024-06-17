House of the Dragon: How Is Cregan Stark Related to Game of Thrones’ Ned Stark?

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1, “A Son for a Son,” introduces a character with a familiar last name, which means it’s time to pull out the family tree. So, how is Cregan Stark from House of the Dragon related to Game of Thrones‘ Ned Stark?

Cregan Stark’s Connection to Ned Stark, Explained

The Lord of Winterfell in House of the Dragon Season 2 is Ned’s great-great-great-great-grandfather. And with the prequel taking place nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, that makes a lot of sense. However, despite being an ancestor of Sean Bean’s character, fans hope the connections stop there, as the Starks don’t have a lot of luck going against the crown.

What Is Cregan Stark’s Role in House of the Dragon Season 2?

“A Son for a Son” sees Jacaerys Velaryon travel to Winterfell to remind House Stark of its oath to his mother, Queen Rhaenyra. Cregan, like his great-great-great-great-grandson, isn’t one to forget a promise and offers 2,000 troops to the prince. That’s all Cregan is able to do in Episode 1, as Jace heads back to Dragonstone after the death of his brother, and the Lord of Winterfell is unlikely to return in upcoming episodes.

“We’ll see how that plays,” showrunner Ryan Condal said when asked about Cregan returning. “Anybody that reads the books knows that he does play a role in the larger Dance of the Dragons. I would love to have Tom back. We really enjoyed working with him, but I think we need to play the story out a bit and see where it takes us.”

And that’s how Cregan Stark from House of the Dragon is related to Game of Thrones‘ Ned Stark.

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 is streaming now on Max, with new episodes releasing on Sundays at 9 PM EST.

