Who Is Alyrie Florent in House of the Dragon? Answered

With so many different characters and houses to keep track of in House of the Dragon, things can get overwhelming at times. But that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about Alyrie Florent in House of the Dragon.

Recommended Videos

Alyrie Florent’s Role in House of the Dragon Explained

Alyrie Florent is the mother of Alicent Hightower and the wife of Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon. Her name is sometimes spelled as Alerie, though the HBO series spells it as Alyrie.

Alyrie Florent passed away before the events of the series, though Otto has commented before that Alicent resembles her in a certain light. Daemon Targaryen has also taken the opportunity to jab at Otto, reminding him of his wife’s recent death.

This character was never named in the book Fire and Blood, which the show is based on, but it looks like House of the Dragon has finally decided to give Alicent’s mother a bit more presence in the show. We also know that Alicent and her mother bonded over being devout and religious, so it makes sense that we should see her pay respects to Alyrie when she’s lighting candles for the dead in the Sept.

Alicent pays respects to her mother Alyrie Florent, her husband Viserys Targaryen, and Rhaenyra’s recently deceased son Lucerys Velaryon.

What Is House Florent?

House Florent isn’t all that prominent in House of the Dragon, but they’re based in the southern half of the Reach, close to the Hightowers. There have been political marriages between the southern houses, such as Tarly and Florent, and Hightower and Florent as we see in the show.

And that’s everything you need to know about Alyrie Florent in House of the Dragon. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy