House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode Release Schedule & Times

Game of Thrones may have come to a close, but there are still more stories to be told in Westeros, as House of the Dragon is finally back with its second season. If you’re wondering when the new episodes are dropping for House of the Dragon season 2, here’s what you need to know.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Full Episode Release Schedule

There are a total of eight episodes in House of the Dragon season 2, which makes this a slightly shorter season than the first one, which consisted of 10 episodes. That being said, we’re still expecting tons of exciting twists and story development in this one.

We’ve listed all of the episodes down below, along with their release dates and times:

Episode Release Date and Time Episode 1: A Son for a Son June 16, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 2 June 23, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 3 June 30, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 4: A Dance of Dragons July 7, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 5 July 14, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 6 July 21, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 7 July 28, 9 p.m. Eastern Time Episode 8 Aug. 4, 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Each episode runs for about 55 minutes to an hour, and as always, they can be streamed exclusively on HBO Max. For folks in Asia or outside of North America, you can stream them on HBO GO, which will also release the episodes simultaneously, at the same time as North America and Canada.

Season 2 will likely move the story forward in terms of the war preparation efforts between Teams Green and Black, as well as more political machinations within King’s Landing that will make things even more complicated than they already are.

And that’s everything you need to know about the full episode release schedule for House of the Dragon season 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including who Alyrie Florent is.

