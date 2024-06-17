How Many Episodes Are There in House of the Dragon Season 2? Answered

House of the Dragon has finally returned with its second season, and things are heating up as Team Green and Team Black are making preparations for war. If you’re wondering how many episodes there are in House of the Dragon season 2, here’s what you need to know.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Total Episode Count

Unlike the first season, House of the Dragon season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. The first episode dropped on June 16, and the other seven episodes will be released on a weekly basis. The finale will air on Aug. 4.

Season 2 will likely focus on the war preparation efforts between Alicent and Rhaenyra, though it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see many actual battles or conflicts. Instead, we should see things continue to heat up as both sides continue to try to weaken the other, while also looking for other ways to resolve the conflict before starting an all-out war.

We’ll also see other side characters get introduced to the fray, such as Cregan Stark, who made his debut in the season 2 premiere.

Where Can You Watch House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, or HBO GO for folks who are in Asia or outside of North America.

Do note that you’ll need to have an account or subscription to the service before you’re able to watch both seasons of the show. The subscription also gives you access to the Game of Thrones main series, just in case you’re not fully caught up on that one yet.

