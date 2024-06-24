Who Is Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon? Answered

With so many white-haired people named either Targaryen or Velaryon in House of the Dragon, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Here’s who Daeron Targaryen is in House of the Dragon.

Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon Explained

Daeron Targaryen is the fourth child and third son of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. After he was born, he became a ward for House Hightower, which meant that he’d move back to Oldtown and did not spend much time with his family in King’s Landing as a result.

It might’ve been brief, but he was actually referenced in House of the Dragon season 1. During one of the scenes, Daemon mentioned that Team Green had four dragons on their side, which included Daeron and his bonded dragon Tessarion.

It’s worth noting that in the book Fire and Blood, Daeron was regarded as the most popular of Alicent’s four children. He’s described as gentle, courteous, and smart, making him the most promising son of Viserys and Alicent.

After Otto was dismissed from his position as Hand of the King, he told Alicent that he’d be returning to Hightower where he could mentor Daeron instead, as he was more amenable to instruction.

Who Plays Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

At the time of writing, we still haven’t seen Daeron Targaryen onscreen, and we don’t have any info on who plays him in the show. It’s likely that it’ll be a while before we actually get to see him, though fans can rest assured that his time in the spotlight will come once the story has progressed a bit more.

And that’s everything you need to know about Daeron Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

