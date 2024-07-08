House of the Dragon: Did Aemond Try to Kill Aegon?

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4, “The Red Dragon and the Gold.”

Recommended Videos

House of the Dragon‘s latest installment, “The Red Dragon and the Gold,” sure makes it look like Prince Aemond Targaryen wants his brother, King Aegon II, out of the way. But does Aemond really try to kill Aegon in House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4?

Related: House of the Dragon Season 2 Finally Delivers on Game of Thrones WMD Metaphor

Why Aemond Tries to Kill Aegon II in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4, Explained

There are two separate moments in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 4 where Aemond’s actions suggest he’s keen to bump off Aegon. The first comes midway through the Battle at Rook’s Rest. Aemond waits until Aegon and his dragon, Sunfyre, have taken a battering from Princess Rhaenys Targaryen’s mount, Meleys, before commanding his own dragon, Vhagar, to blast them both! The second comes after the battle is over. When Ser Criston Cole locates where Aegon and Sunfyre landed, Aemond is standing over the king’s prone form with his sword drawn. The prince promptly sheathes his sword once he realizes Cole is behind him, which implies he was about to perform a killing blow on his sibling.

Related: House of the Dragon: Corlys and Alyn of Hull’s Relationship, Explained

So, why does Aemond want Aegon dead? According to actor Ewan Mitchell, the one-eyed warrior doesn’t think his brother is cut out for the job of ruling Westeros. “He feels that Aegon lacks the perseverance to be king,” Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter. “Aegon says it himself: he has no wish to rule. Whereas Aemond, he’s been studying with the masters. He’s been training with the sword, so he very much feels like he would make a worthier king, whether or not that’s what Aemond wants.” Whether Aemond is any closer to the throne remains unclear, however. In the same interview, Mitchell refused to confirm whether Aegon survived Aemond’s attack.

House of the Dragon Actor Unpacks His Character’s Mummy Issues

That said, Mitchell was more forthcoming about Aemond’s other reason for targeting Aegon: their mother. The English actor described Aemond as desperate to make his mom, Alicent Hightower, proud. Mitchell also indicated that the prince wants Alicent all to himself. He added that part of Aemond’s obsession with Alicent dates back to Season 1, after she took his side when he lost an eye during a family squabble.

Related: House of the Dragon: What Potion Does Grand Maester Orwyle Give Alicent Hightower?

“I think there are many things that are driving [Aemond],” Mitchell explained. “But one of them that I loved to play with and explore was this idea that he wants his mum. Every time I shared a scene with [Alicent Hightower actor] Olivia Cooke around the council table, every time I looked at Alicent Hightower, I very much imagined Aemond and Alicent sitting on a Dornish beach, far from war, sipping on pina coladas… Aemond having become the war hero and managing to make his mum happy, in his eye, so to speak. Whether or not that’s Alicent’s version of happiness is another thing. But that’s how Aemond sees it. So I think that’s one of his is driving motivations.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently airing on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy