New Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Reveals What Became of Logan

The first trailer for the third Deadpool movie left many fans disappointed, as it only teased the return of Hugh Jackman’s iconic mutant. However, the new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine makes things right by immediately revealing what’s up with Logan.

Recommended Videos

Seated at a bar, Wolverine is clearly down in the dumps, with the bartender telling him he’s not welcome anymore. However, Wade soon appears to recruit Wolverine to his cause, which involves saving all the people he loves and the world. It then comes to light that this version of Logan lost his world and whatever happened was partly his fault.

That makes it sound like the X-Man in Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t the same one that died at the end of Logan. Sure, it’s possible that Kevin Feige and Co. could find a workaround to grab Wolverine from an earlier point in that timeline, but it seems that they’re just not touching it all, opting to avoid returning to Fox’s X-Men Universe.

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Think Her New Album Confirms Her Role in Deadpool & Wolverine

There are still plenty of Easter eggs, however, including a giant Ant-Man helmet, a shoutout to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and his inability to draw feet, and characters who look a lot like some notable mutants from the X-Men series. But all that pales in comparison to the first look at the movie’s villain Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin, who looks every bit as intimidating as her comic book counterpart.

And a Deadpool trailer wouldn’t be complete without a meta stinger at the end. This time around, Blind Al and Wade Wilson argue over Disney’s drug policy. It’s likely to be one of many jokes about the House of Mouse in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more