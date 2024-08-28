Will There Be a Season 4 of Discovery of Witches?

The British fantasy drama series A Discovery of Witches, adapting Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy of novels, wrapped its third season in 2022. Here’s if the acclaimed series will eventually return for a fourth season.

Will There Be a Season 4 of A Discovery of Witches?

Image courtesy Bad Wolf/Sky Studios

At the time of this writing, well over two years after the third season’s conclusion, there currently are no announced plans for A Discovery of Witches to return for a fourth season. While it was in the middle of its initial broadcast run, A Discovery of Witches Season 3 was billed as the final season, further dampening hopes of a surprise renewal or sequel series. Given that there has been little reported movement or additional news regarding plans for a continuation beyond Season 3, fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up for new episodes.

A Discovery of Witches follows Diana Bishop, a witch and historian whose discovery of a magical text plunges her back into the supernatural world she avoided for most of her life. Diana spurs a fragile alliance between witches and vampires to investigate the findings within the text while contending with other paranormal threats. By the end of the third season, the last of Harkness’ books in the trilogy had been adapted for the show, with the series ending rather than trying to continue with its own original story.

For the principal cast’s part, the actors hope to one day reprise their roles for any potential A Discovery of Witches projects, including series star Teresa Palmer. It’s worth noting that Harkness has written an additional novel set in the same fantasy universe, Time’s Convert, which follows one of the characters from the original trilogy in an adventure that acts as both a prequel and a sequel. However, there’s been no word on whether that is in line for an adaptation. In the meantime, fans currently watch the first three seasons of A Discovery of Witches on Netflix.

