Every Guest Star in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1

The following contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1, “Once Upon a Time in the West.”

Only Murders in the Building has returned for its most star-studded season to date as Oliver, Charles, and Mabel’s titular podcast dons’ silver-screen aspirations. As with previous installments, Season 4 kicks off with a mix of celebrities playing comedic versions of themselves and wholly original characters. Here’s a breakdown of all the guest stars featured in Only Murders in the Building’s Season 4 premiere, “Once Upon a Time in the West.”

All Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1 Guest Stars

Meryl Streep Returning as Loretta Durkin

Decorated actor Meryl Streep entered Only Murders in the Building’s fray in the theatrical Season 3 as murder suspect Loretta Durkin, who sparked a romantic connection with Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam. In Season 4, Loretta’s acting aspirations finally come to fruition, setting the stage for conflict in the budding romance between her and Oliver as the two attempt to balance their love life with their ambitious Hollywood dreams.

Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria as the Movie Versions of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building flirts with the fourth-wall-breaking trope of feature film adaptation employed in a bevy of franchises, from shows like One Tree Hill and The L Word to the Scream films. When Hollywood comes calling, a cinematic filter is applied to the events of the show’s initial seasons, complete with actors portraying Only Murders in the Building‘s crime-solving podcasters. Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria play themselves as the on-screen doppelgängers of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel, respectively.

Molly Shannon as Bev Melon

From Liz Lemon to Bev Melon, Tina Fey’s Only Murders in the Building toxic girlboss Cinda Canning may have found a spiritual successor in fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Molly Shannon’s Paramount Pictures executive. Bev’s determined to adapt the titular true crime podcast into a successful feature film before Christmas and has to grease the wheels with Selena Gomez’s trepidatious Mabel in “Once Upon a Time in the West” to make her dreams a reality.

Scott Bakula as Himself

Scott Bakula constituted the first surprise cameo of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, where he paid off one of the show’s longest-running gags. The Quantum Leap star’s name has been a frequent sore spot for Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage, who finally came face-to-face with Bakula in “Once Upon a Time in the West.” The two syndicated stars shared a stunt double in Sazz Pataki, with Bakula confirming Charles’ concerns about his missing friend in Only Murders in the Building‘s premiere.

Though not appearing on-screen in Only Murders in the Building‘s premiere, the ghost of Jane Lynch’s Sazz promises to loom large over Season 4 as the gang cracks open their latest murder investigation.

Who Else Does Only Murders in the Building Have Lined Up for Season 4?

Though audiences have already met a slew of Only Murders in the Building‘s promised Season 4 guest stars, not all of the case’s suspects and allies were assembled in “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Kind, and Melissa McCarthy are among the guests slated for the show’s fourth season, with the latter of the three portraying Charles’ sister. In addition to the announced guests, fans of the Hulu series should keep their heads on a swivel for more Bakula-style cameos as Only Murders in the Building‘s intrepid podcasters navigate Hollywood.

And that’s every guest star in Only Murders in the Building Season 4, Episode 1.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming now on Hulu.

