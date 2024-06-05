Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Release Date, Cast, & More

Fans are getting ready to solve another mysterious murder with the Season 4 return of Only Murders in the Building. The show boasts a star-studded cast and a stellar premise, where the hosts of a murder podcast are drawn into the twists and turns of the story they seek to tell. As Only Murders in the Building Season 4 approaches, we’ve got all the info, from the release date to casting announcements and more.

When Does Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Come Out?

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will begin streaming on Hulu on August 27, 2024.

It will likely follow the pattern of Season 3, with an initial drop of a couple of episodes to get us invested, then weekly episode releases until the season ends.

Returning Cast Members for Season 4

Those of us who’ve been following along from the beginning will want to know which favorite characters will be returning for the next season. Here’s all confirmed returning cast members for Only Murders in the Building Season 4:

Selena Gomez as Mabel

Steve Martin as Charles Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams

These are the only characters that have been confirmed to return in Season 4. Given Tobert’s comment about moving to California and Mabel’s apparent interest in following him, it would be surprising – but not unprecedented – if this love interest does not return for the next season.

We know from the teaser trailer that while at least the start of the season will take place in the Arconia, the trio is headed to Hollywood for a potential film adaptation of their podcast. This means some Arconia favorites may not get much screen time, if any.

New Cast Members for Season 4

The new Season 4 teaser trailer boasts this will be “the starriest season yet,” and that certainly seems true based on the big names attached to the project thus far. The new cast members announced for Only Murders in the Building are:

Eugene Levy

Eva Longoria

Zach Galifianakis

Molly Shannon

Kumail Najiani

Melissa McCarthy

Richard Kind

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Catherine Cohen

Jin Ha

We don’t yet know exactly what roles these many notable names will play. Given that this season takes place at least partially in Hollywood, I’ll be curious to see if any of the stars wind up playing themselves.

What Will Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building Be About?

If you haven’t finished Season 3 just yet, beware some end-of-season spoilers. As fans have come to expect, the final episode of the previous season lays out the murder our trio will solve when the show returns, so consider yourself warned.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building puts our podcast hosts far too close to yet another murder scene – this time, Charles’ stunt double Sazz has taken a bullet that may have been meant for him.

As they set out to solve the murder (and record the next season of their podcast), our dynamic trio receives an offer to make a film adaptation of their podcast. This sends them to Hollywood for at least part of the season, a move teased by the California ties of several characters as Season 3 came to a close.

If prior seasons are any indication, we can expect plenty of twists and turns along the way to solving yet another whodunit.

