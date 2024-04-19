Taylor Swift Fans Think Her New Album Confirms Her Role in Deadpool & Wolverine

Most Taylor Swift fans probably believe that the day her new album releases should be a national holiday, and maybe they’re right. However, the final track of “The Tortured Poets Department” has them believing something even stranger: Swift is definitely playing Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

As soon as Swift’s new music made its way online in the early hours of the morning on April 19, fans started listening to the surprise double album. And when they got to the end, they noticed that the final song, “Clara Bow,” ended with the word “Dazzling.” Now, it could be nothing, but fans have been searching for clues that tie Swift to the upcoming Marvel Studios production, and they’re not letting this one slip by.

Related: X-Men ’97: Is Gambit Dead?

Swift and Dazzler have a complicated history. For years, fan casts for upcoming X-Men projects would include the music icon as the musical mutant. There was even a time when people believed that Swift had joined the cast of X-Men: Apocalypse after being spotted with a few members of the cast. And the reason people believe Swift is appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t all that different.

Being good friends with Blake Lively has led Swift to attend many social outings with Ryan Reynolds, who’s married to Lively. Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy, who are working on Deadpool & Wolverine, have also brushed shoulders with Swift, only adding fuel to the fire. But Swift’s choice of words in her new album may be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Even if Swift has a cameo in the movie, it’s not going to be confirmed ahead of time. “I can’t even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can’t answer,” said Levy after being asked recently about Swift’s potential role.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more