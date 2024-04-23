Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

Taylor Swift mania is at an all-time high, and MCU hype is seeing a resurgence as well with the return of Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine. If you’re wondering whether mega pop star Taylor Swift will be in Deadpool 3, here’s everything you need to know.

Will Taylor Swift Be in Deadpool and Wolverine?

At the time of writing, it has been neither confirm denied whether Taylor Swift will be in Deadpool 3. From what we know and have seen of the movie so far, Swift has not appeared in any of the promotional materials and has not even made any mention of being involved with the project in any way.

It’s always possible that Marvel is just saving her involvement as a surprise for later of course, but right now, there’s no indication that she’ll be in the movie.

Why Do Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Playing Dazzler?

And now, for the juicy bit. Why on earth would people think that Taylor Swift is playing Dazzler in Deadpool and Wolverine? The reasoning is a bit shoddy and requires a spectacular amount of mental gymnastics in my opinion, but here goes.

Basically, Swift ends off the first half of her album The Tortured Poets Department with the track Clara Bow. The very last word in Clara Bow is “dazzling.” Pair that up with the fact that Swift has always maintained a close friendship with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, and his wife Blake Lively, and fans are theorizing that this could be a hint that she’s actually going to take on the role of Dazzler in the Deadpool movie.

There are other little things that could point to this, including the fact that Dazzler herself is basically a performer and pop star in the Marvel universe, with the ability to manipulate light and sound as part of her powers. Swift has also quickly become synonymous with glitter and sequins, and fans have even taken to dowsing themselves with glitter while attending the Eras Tour. All of these could be hints that she is indeed going to play Dazzler, and if that ever gets confirmed or denied, we’ll keep you posted.

