Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Canceled?

Star Wars’ latest TV series The Acolyte had no shortage of controversy. Some fans like the new take on the Star Wars formula while others despise it with a passion. This has led many to speculate it has been canceled, and here’s the truth of that matter.

Was Star Wars: The Acolyte Canceled?

Yes, Star Wars: The Acolyte has been canceled so there won’t be any second season for the controversial title. This news was first reported by Deadline on Aug. 19, 2024.

No reason was specifically given for the decision, however, given the massively negative reaction to the show from fans of the franchise, it shouldn’t be any major shock that LucasFilm has decided to pull the plug.

As Deadline notes, The Acolyte got off to a strong start with more than 4.8 million viewers on the first day of its premiere, however, it was once reactions began to filter in that the verdict was made clear. The show immediately garnered negative fan reactions resulting in a tanking Rotten Tomatoes score and a massive decline in viewership.

While The Acolyte creative team was optimistic that there would be a second season with showrunner Lesley Headland previously sharing that they had already begun pitching ideas for the next season, ultimately LucasFilm felt it was not worth continuing.

Shows like The Acolyte cost a lot of money to make and having seen its performance tank so rapidly in season one, it would not make a smart gamble to bring it back again. 2024 has seen many big-money franchise sci-fi shows get axed, with Paramount recently pulling the plug on its Halo show too.

If you were a big fan of The Acolyte then this might be a somber reality for you, but the silver lining is you’ll always have the first season to binge through on Disney Plus.

