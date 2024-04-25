Who Does Dafne Keen Play in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte boasts a stellar line-up of acting talent – including Logan star Dafne Keen. So, who does Dafne Keen play in The Acolyte?

Who Dafne Keen Plays in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

Dafne Keen portrays Jecki Lon, a Jedi Padawan, in The Acolyte. Lon is half-human, half-Theelin, which accounts for her six small horns, and pale, partially spotted complexion. Her Jedi Master is Sol: The Acolyte‘s male lead, played by Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae. Little else is known about Jecki Lon at this stage, however, her official Star Wars databank entry offers some insight into her characterization. “Although she is young, [Lon] projects calm and conducts herself with maturity,” her bio reads. Promotional trailers and stills also confirm that Lon wields a green lightsaber and sports standard, High Republic-era Jedi robes.

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland talked up Jecki Lon in a March 2024 interview with StarWars.com, reserving particular enthusiasm for Lon’s heritage. “You’ll see a half-Theelin, half-human Jedi, Jecki, played by Dafne Keen, which was always a dream of mine,” she said. Headland added that her affinity for the Theelin species dates back to the Special Edition re-release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which features Theelin/human singer Rystáll Sant during its big musical number. However, unlike Jecki, Rystáll’s physiology skews more Theelin, including hooved feet.

Dafne Keen Teases Her “Very Cool” Acolyte Character

Headland’s not the only one excited about Jecki Lon’s debut, either. Dafne Keen raved about her character in an April 2024 Entertainment Weekly interview. “[Jecki Lon’s] very cool and I have some very cool fights I do with the lightsaber,” Keen said. “I really love her. She’s a great character and was really fun to play.” In the same interview, Keen also outlined how the dynamic between Jecki and Sol differs from Star Wars‘ most prominent teacher/student duo: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

“I’d say [Jecki] is a very dedicated Padawan. She’s definitely in awe of [Sol] in a very kind of sweet way,” Keen observed. “She thinks the absolute world of him in a way that I think they have a very sweet relationship, but she’s much more aware of the authority difference than, for example, Obi-Wan and Anakin. She’s very much like, ‘No, he’s the master and I’m the Padawan and he’s perfect. And everything he says, I have to follow to the T.'”

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

