Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte features a stellar line-up of international performers. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in The Acolyte, as well as the show’s wider cast list.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg as Mae

Amandla Stenberg portrays Mae, a deadly warrior and ex-Padawan. Stenberg (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) got her big break playing Rue in 2012’s The Hunger Games. Since then, her other notable big screen credits include The Hate U Give, Everything, Everything, Dear Evan Hansen, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Stenberg has also appeared in high-profile TV shows, such as Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Robinson. What’s more, Stenberg is an accomplished singer and also co-created the Niobe comic book trilogy with writer Sebastian Jones and artist Ashley A. Woods.

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

South Korean actor and director Lee Jung-jae plays Sol, a venerable Jedi Master. Originally a fashion model, Lee made the jump to acting in the mid-90s. He quickly established himself as one of South Korea’s most in-demand actors, with a raft of film and TV productions to his name. Notable South Korean movies and shows Lee has starred in include Sandglass, An Affair, City of the Rising Sun, Last Present, Oh! Brothers, Typhoon, New World, The Thieves, Hunt, and Squid Game. The last of these won him international recognition, and he is set to reprise the lead role of Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2. Aside from his career as an actor and filmmaker, Lee is a successful businessman, having founded several companies and a restaurant chain.

Related: First Trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte Turns to the Dark Side

Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

Carrie-Anne Moss stars as Indara, a Jedi Master who (based on The Acolyte trailer) boasts formidable martial arts skills. This makes Moss a natural fit for the part, as the Canadian actor is best known for portraying Trinity in The Matrix and its sequels. That franchise is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of Moss’s filmography, though. She’s also appeared in a range of critically and commercially successful movies and TV shows, including Memento, Chocolat, Disturbia, and Netflix Marvel shows such as Jessica Jones and Daredevil. Moss is a veteran of the video game industry as well, having lent her vocals to Enter the Matrix, Mass Effect 2 and 3, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen portrays Jecki Lon, a junior Jedi Knight. One of Hollywood’s rising stars, Keen was just 11 years old when she portrayed Laura/X-23 in James Mangold’s acclaimed X-Men spinoff, Logan. Keen received 15 industry award nominations for her turn as Laura, nabbing the Online Association of Female Film Critics’ “Best Breakthrough Performance” award. The Spanish-British star followed up Logan with just two projects: 2020 comedy-drama Ana and BBC/HBO fantasy adaptation His Dark Materials, which ran for three seasons from 2019-2022.

Related: When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Manny Jacinto plays Qimir, an ex-smuggler. It’s seemingly a big departure from Jacinto’s most famous part – Jason Mendoza in NBC sitcom The Good Place – that cements his status as one of the more versatile performers working today. Jacinto’s wider CV is further evidence of this, as it includes projects as varied as Top Gun Maverick, The Good Doctor, Bad Times at the El Royale, Once Upon a Time, and Brand New Cherry Flavor. The Canadian actor has even dabbled with scripted podcasts, co-starring opposite his former Good Place colleague Jameela Jamil in 2022 sci-fi effort Marigold Breach.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Jodie Turner-Smith brings to life Mother Aniseya, the head of a coven of witches, in The Acolyte. This reflects a recent trend towards science fiction in Turner-Smith’s output, as the British star is also currently shooting sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares. That said, Turner-Smith remains a hard actor to pigeonhole, thanks to her decidedly eclectic body of film and TV work. Noteworthy productions she’s appeared in include True Blood, The Neon Demon, Queen & Slim, Nightflyers, Sex Education, and Anne Boleyn. Prior to launching her acting career, Turner-Smith worked as a model, cropping up in music videos for the likes of Rita Ora, MGMT, Zayn Malik, and Devendra Banhart.

Additional Actors in The Acolyte

Alongside the stars listed above, The Acolyte also features the following actors as part of its wider ensemble:

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Joonas Suotamo as Kelnacca

Abigail Thorn as Ensign Eurus

Dean-Charles Chapman in an undisclosed role

Margarita Levieva in an undisclosed role

Amy Tsang in an undisclosed role

Suotamo’s involvement is especially notable, as he previously portrayed Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and 2018 spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.