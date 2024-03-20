Category:
When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Sol trains a group of Padawan learners in The Acolyte

Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is set in a different era from every other movie and TV show in the franchise. As such, you may be wondering: when does The Acolyte take place within the overarching Star Wars timeline?

Related: First Trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte Turns to the Dark Side

When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

The Acolyte is set at the tail-end of the High Republic era – a Golden Age for both the Galactic Republic and its Jedi protectors. As Lucasfilm defines the close of the High Republic era as 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte likewise unfolds roughly a century prior to the events of that film.

In in-universe chronology terms, this means that The Acolyte takes place around 132 BBY (or 132 years before the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: A New Hope). Here’s how the mystery-thriller’s position within the wider Star Wars timeline shakes out:

  • 25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi
  • 500-100 BBY – The High Republic
  • 232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
  • 132 BBY – The Acolyte
  • 32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • 22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • 22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • 19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • 14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • 13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story
  • 9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • 9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • 5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels
  • 5-0 BBY – Andor
  • 0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 0 BBY – Star Wars: A New Hope
  • 3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • 4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2
  • 9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett
  • 11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3
  • 11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1
  • 34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance
  • 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • 35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • 50 ABY – New Jedi Order

Related: The Acolyte Is ‘Frozen Meets Kill Bill’ in Star Wars Universe, First Footage Was Shown

The Acolyte also takes place before Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1. However, given Tales of the Jedi‘s anthology nature – and the imprecise dating of some of its episodes – we haven’t included it above.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

