Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is set in a different era from every other movie and TV show in the franchise. As such, you may be wondering: when does The Acolyte take place within the overarching Star Wars timeline?
When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?
The Acolyte is set at the tail-end of the High Republic era – a Golden Age for both the Galactic Republic and its Jedi protectors. As Lucasfilm defines the close of the High Republic era as 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte likewise unfolds roughly a century prior to the events of that film.
In in-universe chronology terms, this means that The Acolyte takes place around 132 BBY (or 132 years before the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: A New Hope). Here’s how the mystery-thriller’s position within the wider Star Wars timeline shakes out:
- 25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi
- 500-100 BBY – The High Republic
- 232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- 132 BBY – The Acolyte
- 32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- 22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- 22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- 19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- 19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- 14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- 13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- 9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi
- 9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- 5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels
- 5-0 BBY – Andor
- 0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- 0 BBY – Star Wars: A New Hope
- 3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- 4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- 9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2
- 9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett
- 11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3
- 11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1
- 34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance
- 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- 34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- 35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- 50 ABY – New Jedi Order
The Acolyte also takes place before Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1. However, given Tales of the Jedi‘s anthology nature – and the imprecise dating of some of its episodes – we haven’t included it above.
The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.