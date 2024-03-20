Upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is set in a different era from every other movie and TV show in the franchise. As such, you may be wondering: when does The Acolyte take place within the overarching Star Wars timeline?

When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

The Acolyte is set at the tail-end of the High Republic era – a Golden Age for both the Galactic Republic and its Jedi protectors. As Lucasfilm defines the close of the High Republic era as 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte likewise unfolds roughly a century prior to the events of that film.

In in-universe chronology terms, this means that The Acolyte takes place around 132 BBY (or 132 years before the Battle of Yavin in Star Wars: A New Hope). Here’s how the mystery-thriller’s position within the wider Star Wars timeline shakes out:

25,000 BBY – Dawn of the Jedi

500-100 BBY – The High Republic

232 BBY – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

132 BBY – The Acolyte

32 BBY – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

22 BBY – Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

22-19 BBY – Star Wars: The Clone Wars

19 BBY – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

19-18 BBY – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

14 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

13-10 BBY – Solo: A Star Wars Story

9 BBY – Obi-Wan Kenobi

9 BBY – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

5-0 BBY – Star Wars Rebels

5-0 BBY – Andor

0 BBY – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

0 BBY – Star Wars: A New Hope

3 ABY – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

4 ABY – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

9 ABY – The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

9-11 ABY – The Book of Boba Fett

11 ABY – The Mandalorian Season 3

11 ABY – Ahsoka Season 1

34-35 ABY – Star Wars Resistance

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

34 ABY – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

35 ABY – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

50 ABY – New Jedi Order

The Acolyte also takes place before Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1. However, given Tales of the Jedi‘s anthology nature – and the imprecise dating of some of its episodes – we haven’t included it above.

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.