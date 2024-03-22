Is Keanu Reeves in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte just dropped its first trailer – and rumored star Keanu Reeves is nowhere to be seen. So, is Keanu Reeves really in The Acolyte?

Recommended Videos

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for The Acolyte

Does Keanu Reeves Cameo in The Acolyte?

Rumors that Keanu Reeves would make a cameo in The Acolyte started doing the rounds online in July 2023. Giant Freakin Robot started the rumor – citing a “trusted” source close to Lucasfilm – and multiple outlets subsequently spread it. It’s worth noting, however, that no other insiders have corroborated Giant Freakin Robot’s report. What’s more, Reeves is still not officially attached to the production. So, for now, Keanu Reeves is not in The Acolyte, although it’s possible that the Hollywood icon did indeed shoot a cameo that Lucasfilm is keeping under wraps.

Related: First Trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte Turns to the Dark Side

In the event that Reeves does show up in The Acolyte, who is he supposed to play? That information is being reported with less certainty, however, the online rumor mill continues to link Reeves with the Darth Revan role. Again, neither The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland nor Lucasfilm has confirmed that Darth Revan will appear in the show. That said, Headland and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy have both acknowledged the influence of Expanded Universe canon (of which Revan is part) on The Acolyte. So, much like Reeves himself, Revan could conceivably crop up in the Star Wars show.

Who Is The Acolyte’s Rumored Sith Lord, Darth Revan?

While the prospect of Keanu Reeves portraying Darth Revan in The Acolyte has die-hard Star Wars fans in a tizzy, more casual franchise devotees are probably wondering what all the fuss is about. Just who is Darth Revan and why is he such a big deal? As his name suggests, Darth Revan is a legendary ancient Sith Lord. He first appeared in acclaimed 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, in which he serves as both the protagonist and main player character.

Related: When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

Players aren’t initially aware they’re playing as Revan, though. This information doesn’t drop until midway through Knights of the Old Republic, during a duel with the game’s main villain, Darth Malak. Malak’s revelation is accompanied by a montage laying out the many clues to Revan’s true identity littered throughout the game. It’s a masterful plot twist that – together with subsequent Star Wars media – cemented Revan’s fan-favorite status. So, bringing Revan back for The Acolyte would certainly make sense, even though his “long-dead” status presents distinct logistical challenges!

The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.