How Did Moldaver Survive in Fallout Season 1?

Amazon’s Fallout TV series kicks off with the mysterious Moldaver kidnapping vault dweller Lucy’s father. But while the show does shed some light on her origins it’ll leave you with other questions, questions like how did Moldaver survive in the Fallout series? Here’s what you need to know.

How Did Moldaver Survive for 200 Years in Fallout?

Fallout reveals that Moldaver has been alive since before the beginning of the war, but it doesn’t confirm the reason. Everyone refers to her as Moldaver or Lee Moldaver, but The Ghoul recognises her as a Miss Williams, who he met over 200 years ago.

She’s not the only pre-war character, but Vault-Tec’s key employees have been held in suspended animation. There’s no similar explanation given for Moldaver’s status, and she’s not seen on Vault 31’s employee list. And she doesn’t look like a ghoul, either.

So what’s going on? The Fallout games have a few explanations for her lack of aging. Synths, androids designed to be indistinguishable from humans, are immortal, but that tech wasn’t available pre-war. Andrew House preserved his body in a special chamber, appearing as on-screen avatar, but he wasn’t exactly mobile. Besides which, we see Moldaver bleeding.

I suspect that Amazon is waiting till season 2 (let’s face it, it’s bound to get one) to explain this mystery. It also means that Moldaver’s apparent death in the series finale may not stick. But for now it’s going to remain one of the show’s unsolved mysteries.

So, the answer to how did Moldaver survive in the Fallout series is that there’s some trait or process she used which the show has yet to reveal.

