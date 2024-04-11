Category:
Guides
Movies & TV

Why Did Moldaver Kidnap Hank in Fallout Season 1? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 01:05 am
Image Source: Amazon

Amazon’s Fallout adaptation is very much canon to the overall series timeline, which means you’ll need to pay attention to the finer details and plot points to keep up with that’s going on. So if you’re wondering why Moldaver kidnapped Hank in Fallout season 1, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Before we go on, do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the entire first season of Fallout.

Why Moldaver Attacked Vault 33 and Kidnapped Hank in Fallout

First, it’s important to note that at the time of writing, we don’t have the complete story of why things unfolded the way they did in the Fallout adaptation. The story will likely continue in a second season, but from the revelations we got in season 1, we can make some educated guesses.

Essentially, Moldaver attacked Vault 33 and kidnapped Hank as revenge against him for dropping a nuclear bomb on Shady Sands, and to stop him from helping Vault-Tec get their hands on a reactor that could potentially produce infinite energy for the world.

As we get through the episodes, it’s eventually revealed that Lucy’s mother had actually taken her two children out of Vault 33 and escaped to Shady Sands to get away from Hank and Vault-Tec. The corporation was revealed to have dropped the nuclear bomb and started the Great War, which led to the entire world turning into an apocalyptic wasteland. Vault-Tec wanted to ensure that the Dwellers of Vault 31 would eventually be able to breed with the denizens of Vaults 32 and 33 — which were labeled as breeding pools for Vault 31’s most loyal Vault-Tec employees — and Lucy’s mother wanted no part of that.

The problem was that Hank himself was a loyal Vault-Tec employee, and he was determined to preserve the vision of the corporation and squash any threat that showed itself. This meant following his wife to Shady Sands, taking his children back to Vault 33, and dropping a bomb on Shady Sands, which also killed his own wife in the process.

Years later, Moldaver finally gathers her NCR raiders to take over Vault 32, where they were able to infiltrate Vault 33 to get to Hank. Instead of killing him on the spot, however, she took him back up to the surface world.

Before this arc gets to develop any further, Hank is able to flee to New Vegas, and it’s likely that we’ll get even more details about Hank’s connection with Moldaver in the next season.

And that’s why Moldaver wanted to attack Vault 33 and kidnap Hank in Fallout.

Post Tag:
Fallout
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Scoop
Three members of the cast of Scoop sitting at a table, one resembling Prince Andrew.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Scoop
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?
Star Wars Outlaws, a woman in a white top and brown hair sitting inside a cockpit of a spaceship.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley Hilltop Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies
Hilltop Farm Stardew Valley Map
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Hilltop Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Scoop
Three members of the cast of Scoop sitting at a table, one resembling Prince Andrew.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Guides
Guides
All Major Actors & Cast for Netflix’s Scoop
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?
Star Wars Outlaws, a woman in a white top and brown hair sitting inside a cockpit of a spaceship.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Stardew Valley Hilltop Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies
Hilltop Farm Stardew Valley Map
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Hilltop Farm Map – Secrets, Perks & Strategies
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 10, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].