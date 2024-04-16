Image Source: Amazon
Category:
Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Experiment Explained

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 15, 2024 09:12 pm

If you’ve played any of the Fallout games, you know Vault-Tec are the bad guys, and there’s usually a catch to all of the Vaults that we visit in this universe. The same can be said for Amazon’s Fallout adaptation as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vault 33 experiment in Fallout season 1.

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the entirety of Fallout season 1.

What Was the Experiment in Fallout Vault 33?

As you’ve probably gathered by now, every Vault in Fallout was actually created for a more nefarious purpose. They’re usually created with some sort of experiment in mind, and that goes for Vaults 31, 32, and 33.

While all three Vaults were billed as protective shelters to shield its Dwellers from the radiation and nuclear bombs, Vault-Tec had created them with another purpose in mind. All three Vaults were built as an interconnected structure, with Vault 31 housing the most loyal Vault-Tec employees in cryogenic sleep.

On the other hand, Vaults 32 and 33 were regarded as genetic breeding pools, where its Dwellers were meant to be breeding and mating partners for the Dwellers of Vault 31. Every few years, a Dweller from Vault 31 would emerge to take on the role of Overseer for all three Vaults to keep everyone in check. The goal here was to eventually have the loyal Vault-Tec employees in Vault 31 to reclaim the surface in service of Vault-Tec. The Dwellers of 32 and 33 were nothing more than just breeding partners for those employees.

Of course, this plan gets derailed when Moldaver and the raiders infiltrate Vault 32 to kidnap Overseer Hank. This kickstarts the plot of Fallout season 1, as Lucy journeys up to the surface world to find her father and figure out the truth behind the Vaults.

Post Tag:
Fallout
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].