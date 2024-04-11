Where Is Vault 33 in Fallout Season 1? Answered

Amazon Prime’s Fallout TV adaptation features a brand new story and characters set within Bethesda’s iconic post-apocalyptic universe, and also introduces a new setting. If you’re wondering where exactly Vault 33 is located in Fallout season 1, here’s everything you need to know.

Fallout Season 1 Vault 33 Location Explained

This is revealed fairly early on in the Fallout show, but Vault 33 is located in Santa Monica, in Los Angeles, California. More specifically, Vault 33 itself was built right next to Santa Monica Pier, or at least, what used to be Santa Monica Pier before everything went full apocalyptic.

In terms of the Vault layout, it looks very similar to the Vaults we’ve seen in Fallout 4 and Fallout 76. All of the Vault Dwellers also wear the same blue and yellow outfits, keeping things consistent across all of the Fallout games.

In addition to that, Vault 33 itself is also located near New California Republic, which is where the Children of the Cathedral religious cult was formed. The cult doesn’t exactly play a very key or vital role in the Fallout series, but given the success and popularity of the show so far, we may very well see some new iteration of them in future seasons.

Finally, in terms of where the show takes place on the overall series timeline, the events of the show actually occur after Fallout 4, making it the most recent entry chronologically.

Who Oversees Vault 33?

As Fallout fans know, every Vault in the universe has an Overseer. With Vault 33, we get Overseer Hank, who also happens to be the main narrator of the series. He’s also the father of Lucy, who’s the main protagonist of the show.

The central conceit of Fallout season 1 is all about Lucy’s journey to find Hank when she leaves the Vault to see the world for the first time. The story is largely centered around this small family consisting of Lucy, Hank, as well as her brother Norm.

And that’s everything you need to know about Vault 33’s location in Fallout season 1.

