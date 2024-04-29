There are quite a few interesting Adaptation skills in Another Crab’s Treasure, and Bobbit Trap might be one of the trickiest ones to get. Here’s where you can find it early in the game.

How to Get the Bobbit Trap Adaptation in Another Crab’s Treasure

The Bobbit Trap Adaptation is hidden in The Sands Between, in the west portion of the map. You can spot it for its large thorns and abundance of earthworms. You can technically reach it as soon as you first step into the area, but with so many enemies lying around it, you might want to wait a bit. The ideal moment would be after you leave the Expired Grove, but you should still be fine going earlier.

As soon as you enter the area, start heading northwest until you start seeing some earthworms on the ground, indicated by those X spots on the sand. Earthworms won’t attack you unless you step on the X. Running past them is possible, but try to roll through the spots so they can’t hit you at all. Use the Contact Lens to see them hidden, making your way easier.

Head for the top of the hill where you’ll find the Bobbit Trap at the end of your road, giving you a completely new Adaptation. Bobbit Trap places an earthworm trap in whichever area you want, which snares enemies whenever they step on it. It’s one of the least direct Adaptations, but it gives you a huge edge when fighting hordes of crabs ganging up on you.

You can even upgrade it further by visiting Topoda later, in the same place where he first taught you his technique. Even if it does not end up as one of your main abilities later, you still need it when going for the All Adaptations achievement, so don’t sleep on this one.

And that’s where to find the Bobbit Trap Adaptation in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now.

