Mountain Dew x Final Fantasy XIV Collab Brings a New Drink-themed Mount to the Game

An unexpected new collaboration just dropped for Final Fantasy XIV, as they’re bringing nothing less than Mountain Dew to the game. Announced during the latest Live Letter, this new collab brings a new mount to the game with the Mountain Zu, a green-colored variant of the Zu mount exclusive to those who partake in this limited-time-only promotion.

Exclusive to the United States, this new collab starts on May 16 and lasts up until July 14, 2024, a few weeks after the official release of the Dawntrail expansion. Fans can buy promotional units of Mountain Dew in various stores around the country and enter the special codes contained in their caps to claim the exclusive prizes in-game.

You can find participating stores through the official site, which is unfortunately region-locked to players outside of the US. They also cannot enter the codes if they’re playing in the EU region, for example, as they are also region-locked. Aside from the Mountain Zu mount, they can also receive the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment item, the Eorzea version of the traditional drink.

Image via Square Enix

Scalpers tend to hoard a few of these promotional items to sell for highly inflated prices a few months later on sites like eBay, so make sure to get your Zu for a fair price right now if you’re going for it. Also, since codes are region-locked, there’s no use in paying lots of money for one if your account is not from the US.

This is not the first time that region-locked collabs have been introduced to the game. Before Mountain Dew reached XIV, there was also the KFC collab exclusive to Japan. In fact, the same collab is now back in the region, once again unavailable for other players. Each region gets its own exclusive merch, I guess.

Aside from this collab, the latest Live Letter also brought tons of new info with all of the job changes introduced, including exclusive gameplay on the upcoming Viper and Pictomancer jobs, the newcomers for the Dawntrail expansion.

