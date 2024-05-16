Category:
Guides
Video Games

Mountain Dew x Final Fantasy XIV Collab Brings a New Drink-themed Mount to the Game

A tasty bird
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 16, 2024 01:10 pm

An unexpected new collaboration just dropped for Final Fantasy XIV, as they’re bringing nothing less than Mountain Dew to the game. Announced during the latest Live Letter, this new collab brings a new mount to the game with the Mountain Zu, a green-colored variant of the Zu mount exclusive to those who partake in this limited-time-only promotion.

Recommended Videos

Exclusive to the United States, this new collab starts on May 16 and lasts up until July 14, 2024, a few weeks after the official release of the Dawntrail expansion. Fans can buy promotional units of Mountain Dew in various stores around the country and enter the special codes contained in their caps to claim the exclusive prizes in-game.

You can find participating stores through the official site, which is unfortunately region-locked to players outside of the US. They also cannot enter the codes if they’re playing in the EU region, for example, as they are also region-locked. Aside from the Mountain Zu mount, they can also receive the Sparkling Citrus Refreshment item, the Eorzea version of the traditional drink.

Image via Square Enix

Related: FFXIV Yokai Watch 2024 Event Guide

Scalpers tend to hoard a few of these promotional items to sell for highly inflated prices a few months later on sites like eBay, so make sure to get your Zu for a fair price right now if you’re going for it. Also, since codes are region-locked, there’s no use in paying lots of money for one if your account is not from the US.

This is not the first time that region-locked collabs have been introduced to the game. Before Mountain Dew reached XIV, there was also the KFC collab exclusive to Japan. In fact, the same collab is now back in the region, once again unavailable for other players. Each region gets its own exclusive merch, I guess.

Aside from this collab, the latest Live Letter also brought tons of new info with all of the job changes introduced, including exclusive gameplay on the upcoming Viper and Pictomancer jobs, the newcomers for the Dawntrail expansion.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
News
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Read Article How to Complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion wondering how to save the distressed patient.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 16, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Circuit Champs Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 16, 2024
Read Article How to Complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Baldur's Gate 3: Astarion wondering how to save the distressed patient.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Complete the Soft-Step Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)
Alex Berry and others Alex Berry and others May 16, 2024
Read Article How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Farm Scattered Prisms Fast in Diablo 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 16, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.