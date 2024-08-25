Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fields of Mistria screenshot of a player character standing in the middle of a patch of fall crops on sweetwater farm.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Get All Fall Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
|

Published: Aug 25, 2024 06:35 pm

If you want to fill out your museum collection in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather all the flora you can find. Here’s how to get all crops, flowers, and forage for Fall in Fields of Mistria.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How To Get All Fall Flora in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of Fall Crop, Flower, and Forage Sets in the museum.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Like with any season, the Fall flora section in Fields of Mistria‘s museum is divided into three sets — crops, flowers, and forage — with each set comprised of five individual items. Most items can be scavenged while exploring Mistria’s map, but some you’ll need to purchase.

Note that all Fall flora items can be found and purchased at Balor’s Wagon. What Balor has in stock at any given time is random, but it’s worth checking daily to see if he’s carrying any items you still need for your museum. Balor will even sometimes stock items out of season, in case you’re missing an item or two from a previous season.

Here’s where you can find all Fall crop, flower, and forage set items in Fields of Mistria:

How To Get All Fall Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the Fall Crop Set in the museum
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Fall Crop Set includes Apple, Broccoli, Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Sweet Potato. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall CropWhere To Find
AppleOn a tree located furthest southwest on The Eastern Road.
Can also be purchased as a tree sapling from the General Store 400t each.
BroccoliPurchase Broccoli Seeds from the General Store for 40t each.
CranberryPurchase Cranberry Seeds from the General Store for 300t each.
PumpkinPurchase Pumpkin Seeds from the General Store for 70t each.
Sweet PotatoPurchase Sweet Potato Seeds from the General Store for 25t each.

How To Get All Fall Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the Fall Flower Set in the museum.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Fall Flower Set includes Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Fog Orchid, Heather, and Viola. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall FlowerWhere To Find
CelosiaPurchase Celosia Seeds from the General Store for 15t each.
ChrysanthemumPurchase Chrysanthemum Seeds from the General Store for 20t each.
Fog OrchidIn the middle of the Western Ruins beside the river stream.
HeatherFar south in Mistria town, above the river and bridge.
ViolaSouthwest in the Easter Road, beside the bench above the pond.

How To Get All Fall Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria screenshot of the Fall Forage Set in the museum.
Screenshot by The Escapist

The complete Fall Forage Set includes Chestnut, Garlic, Horseradish, Moon Fruit, and Rosemary. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall ForageWhere To Find
ChestnutFar south in Mistria town, below the river and bridge.
GarlicBeside the East Ruins in the middle of the Eastern Road.
HorseradishIn the Eastern Road, across the bridge over the southern pond
Can also be found beside the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm.
Moon FruitTwo Moon Fruit can be found on either side of the wishing well southeast on the Eastern Road, blocked by a giant stone that can be broken with a pickaxe.
Also seems to grow very rarely in south Mistria beside Balor’s Cart.
RosemaryBeside the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm.

Additional Fall Flora

Outside of the museum set items, there are more forage and crop flora you can obtain that are exclusive to the Fall season in Fields of Mistria. You don’t need to donate these extra items to the museum and can instead be grown or gathered to be sold for profit, used in recipes, or given as gifts. Additional Fall flora includes the following:

  • Wheat
  • Rice
  • Onion
  • Orange
  • Blackberry

And that’s how to find all Fall crops, flowers, and forage in Fields of Mistria. Missing something from a previous season? Be sure to check out our guide to Spring’s crops, flowers, and forage as well!

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

Post Tag:
Fields of Mistria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Seth Lowe
Seth Lowe
Seth is the weekend editor at the Escapist and joined the site in February 2024. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his on other gaming sites, such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer. He covers Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and more for The Escapist.
twitter