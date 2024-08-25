How To Get All Fall Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

If you want to fill out your museum collection in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather all the flora you can find. Here’s how to get all crops, flowers, and forage for Fall in Fields of Mistria.

How To Get All Fall Flora in Fields of Mistria

Like with any season, the Fall flora section in Fields of Mistria‘s museum is divided into three sets — crops, flowers, and forage — with each set comprised of five individual items. Most items can be scavenged while exploring Mistria’s map, but some you’ll need to purchase.

Note that all Fall flora items can be found and purchased at Balor’s Wagon. What Balor has in stock at any given time is random, but it’s worth checking daily to see if he’s carrying any items you still need for your museum. Balor will even sometimes stock items out of season, in case you’re missing an item or two from a previous season.

Here’s where you can find all Fall crop, flower, and forage set items in Fields of Mistria:

How To Get All Fall Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Fall Crop Set includes Apple, Broccoli, Cranberry, Pumpkin, and Sweet Potato. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall Crop Where To Find Apple On a tree located furthest southwest on The Eastern Road.

Can also be purchased as a tree sapling from the General Store 400t each. Broccoli Purchase Broccoli Seeds from the General Store for 40t each. Cranberry Purchase Cranberry Seeds from the General Store for 300t each. Pumpkin Purchase Pumpkin Seeds from the General Store for 70t each. Sweet Potato Purchase Sweet Potato Seeds from the General Store for 25t each.

How To Get All Fall Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Fall Flower Set includes Celosia, Chrysanthemum, Fog Orchid, Heather, and Viola. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall Flower Where To Find Celosia Purchase Celosia Seeds from the General Store for 15t each. Chrysanthemum Purchase Chrysanthemum Seeds from the General Store for 20t each. Fog Orchid In the middle of the Western Ruins beside the river stream. Heather Far south in Mistria town, above the river and bridge. Viola Southwest in the Easter Road, beside the bench above the pond.

How To Get All Fall Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

The complete Fall Forage Set includes Chestnut, Garlic, Horseradish, Moon Fruit, and Rosemary. Here’s how to get them all:

Fall Forage Where To Find Chestnut Far south in Mistria town, below the river and bridge. Garlic Beside the East Ruins in the middle of the Eastern Road. Horseradish In the Eastern Road, across the bridge over the southern pond

Can also be found beside the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm. Moon Fruit Two Moon Fruit can be found on either side of the wishing well southeast on the Eastern Road, blocked by a giant stone that can be broken with a pickaxe.

Also seems to grow very rarely in south Mistria beside Balor’s Cart. Rosemary Beside the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm.

Additional Fall Flora

Outside of the museum set items, there are more forage and crop flora you can obtain that are exclusive to the Fall season in Fields of Mistria. You don’t need to donate these extra items to the museum and can instead be grown or gathered to be sold for profit, used in recipes, or given as gifts. Additional Fall flora includes the following:

Wheat

Rice

Onion

Orange

Blackberry

And that’s how to find all Fall crops, flowers, and forage in Fields of Mistria. Missing something from a previous season? Be sure to check out our guide to Spring’s crops, flowers, and forage as well!

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

