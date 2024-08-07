full crop list for fields of mistria
How To Get All Spring Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Published: Aug 7, 2024

Each season in Fields of Mistria challenges players to collect various items to complete sets in the museum. In this article, we’ll be breaking down all to get all the crops, flowers, and forage for the Spring sets in Fields of Mistria.

As a note before I begin, if you’re having trouble finding a specific item, I highly recommend that you make sure you’re checking out Balor’s shop every day. He’ll often have the below items for sale, which you can use to complete the following sets if things just aren’t spawning. This article also makes a lot of reference to the map for Fields of Mistria, so pull that up here if you’re unsure of where things are.

How To Get All Spring Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

spring crop set list for fields of mistria

To complete the Spring Crop Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Cabbage, Cherry, Potato, Strawberry, and Turnip. Here’s how to get them all:

CabbageGrow from General Store seeds.
CherryGrow from General Store seeds. You can also upgrade your Pickaxe to the Copper level and destroy the rock on The Eastern Road to reveal a Cherry tree.
PotatoGrow from General Store seeds.
StrawberryGrow from General Store seeds.
TurnipGrow from General Store seeds.

How To Get All Spring Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

spring flower set list for fields of mistria

To complete the Spring Flower Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Daffodil, Dandelion, Lavender, Snowdrop Anemone, Tulip. Here’s how to get them all:

DaffodilGrows on most areas of the map. There’s a spawn point at the bridge between your farm and Mistria. Also available as a seed in the General Store.
DandelionGrows on most areas of the map. There’s a spawn point at the bridge between your farm and Mistria.
LavenderGrows by the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm.
Snowdrop AnemoneGrows in the Western Ruins. Also growable with seeds given as part of request rewards.
TulipGrows in The Narrows and The Eastern Road. Also growable as a seed from the General Store or from the package of seeds you get at the start of the game.

How To Get All Spring Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

spring forage set list for fields of mistria

To complete the Spring Forage Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Leek, Fiddlehead, Morel, Nettle, Wild Leek. Here’s how to get them all:

LeekFound around the map.
FiddleheadFound around the map. Most common in The Narrows.
MorelThe most difficult forage set item to find. I found two Morels around the river in The Narrows around the middle of the month. I recommend buying this from Balor’s shop if you see it.
NettleFound around the map. You’ll generally find one in The Narrows or The Eastern Road,
Wild LeekFound around the map. You’ll generally find one in The Narrows or The Eastern Road, though they also spawn at The Beach.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

Fields of Mistria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
