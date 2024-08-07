How To Get All Spring Crop, Flower, & Forage in Fields of Mistria

Each season in Fields of Mistria challenges players to collect various items to complete sets in the museum. In this article, we’ll be breaking down all to get all the crops, flowers, and forage for the Spring sets in Fields of Mistria.

As a note before I begin, if you’re having trouble finding a specific item, I highly recommend that you make sure you’re checking out Balor’s shop every day. He’ll often have the below items for sale, which you can use to complete the following sets if things just aren’t spawning. This article also makes a lot of reference to the map for Fields of Mistria, so pull that up here if you’re unsure of where things are.

How To Get All Spring Crop Set Items in Fields of Mistria

To complete the Spring Crop Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Cabbage, Cherry, Potato, Strawberry, and Turnip. Here’s how to get them all:

Cabbage Grow from General Store seeds. Cherry Grow from General Store seeds. You can also upgrade your Pickaxe to the Copper level and destroy the rock on The Eastern Road to reveal a Cherry tree. Potato Grow from General Store seeds. Strawberry Grow from General Store seeds. Turnip Grow from General Store seeds.

How To Get All Spring Flower Set Items in Fields of Mistria

To complete the Spring Flower Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Daffodil, Dandelion, Lavender, Snowdrop Anemone, Tulip. Here’s how to get them all:

Daffodil Grows on most areas of the map. There’s a spawn point at the bridge between your farm and Mistria. Also available as a seed in the General Store. Dandelion Grows on most areas of the map. There’s a spawn point at the bridge between your farm and Mistria. Lavender Grows by the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm. Snowdrop Anemone Grows in the Western Ruins. Also growable with seeds given as part of request rewards. Tulip Grows in The Narrows and The Eastern Road. Also growable as a seed from the General Store or from the package of seeds you get at the start of the game.

How To Get All Spring Forage Set Items in Fields of Mistria

To complete the Spring Forage Set in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to gather, from left to right, Leek, Fiddlehead, Morel, Nettle, Wild Leek. Here’s how to get them all:

Leek Found around the map. Fiddlehead Found around the map. Most common in The Narrows. Morel The most difficult forage set item to find. I found two Morels around the river in The Narrows around the middle of the month. I recommend buying this from Balor’s shop if you see it. Nettle Found around the map. You’ll generally find one in The Narrows or The Eastern Road, Wild Leek Found around the map. You’ll generally find one in The Narrows or The Eastern Road, though they also spawn at The Beach.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

