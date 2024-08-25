Fields of Mistria Complete Animal Ranching Guide: How To Get All Farm Animals & Raise Them

If you want to live your best farm life, you’re going to need animals. And lots of them. Here’s our complete ranching guide, including all the animals you can get in Fields of Mistria and how to raise them, so that you can punch up your farm and become more than just a boring ol’ vegetable factory.

All Animals in Fields of Mistria

Fields of Mistria has eight different types of animal species you can adopt and place on your farm. Two of them are available at the start of the game, but the other six will require you to progress a certain storyline quest to unlock them. But before you can adopt any animals in Fields of Mistria, you’ll of course need to construct the necessary buildings to place them in. Once you’ve adopted your animals for a nominal fee, you can then raise them to produce a regular supply of materials, such as Milk and Eggs.

Check out the table below for a look at all the animals in Fields of Mistria, how to get them, and which materials they’ll produce for you.

Animal How To Unlock Price To Adopt

(Tier 1 Rarity) Required Building Animal Materials Dropped Chickens Available at start 1,000 Coop Chicken Egg (Female)

Rooster Feather (Male) Cows Available at start 2,000 Barn Milk (Female)

Bull Horn (Male) Ducks Upgrade Hayden’s Barn 1,500 Coop Duck Egg (Female)

Duck Feather (Male) Horses Upgrade Hayden’s Barn 2,300 Barn Horse Hair Rabbit Upgrade Hayden’s Barn 1,500 Coop Rabbit Wool Sheep Upgrade Hayden’s Barn 2,000 Barn Sheep Wool Capybara Available 1st of Winter after upgrading Hayden’s Barn 2,000 Coop Bristle Alpaca Available 1st of Winter after upgrading Hayden’s Barn 2,300 Barn Alpaca Wool Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5.

How To Get Animals for Your Farm in Fields of Mistria

If you’re looking to adopt an animal to place on your farm in Fields of Mistria, head on over to Hayden’s Sweetwater Farm located just west of your own farm. Enter Sweetwater Farm’s main building (Hayden’s Shop) and interact with the little menu placard on the desk to open up animal product options. From here, you can shop for farm supplies, including animal clothes, decorations, or feeds; adopt an animal; place an animal on your farm into daycare; or sell an animal.

Choose “Adopt Animals” from the shop menu, and you’ll be given a list of available animals you can choose from. Select the animal you want and its color variation, choose a name for the animal, and finally choose which barn/coop you want to place the animal in.

Note that you won’t be able to purchase an animal if you don’t have a barn or coop with available space to place it in. Blueprints to build a barn or a coop on your farm can be purchased from the Carpenter’s Shop located north on the Eastern Road. At first, you’ll only be able to build small barns and coops, which can both house four animals each. After upgrading Sweetwater Farm, you’ll be able to purchase medium-sized barns and coops, which can house eight animals each.

How To Raise Animals

Once you’ve adopted an animal in Fields of Mistria, caring for them is simple enough. Just be sure to pet them and feed them every day. You can pet an animal by pressing the “interact” button as you approach them (“E” on your keyboard), and you can feed your animals either by hand or by placing food in the trough at the back of the barn/coop. You’ll also want to keep them out of any nasty weather. Farm animals love to be out in the sun but hate rain and snow.

When you first adopt an animal, it’ll be a newborn baby. This means that it won’t produce products for you like milk and eggs, and you won’t yet be able to breed it. The growth rate of animals varies a bit, but it seems that small coop animals will mature after about three days, and large barn animals will mature after about five days.

What Should You Feed Your Animals?

As for feeding, small animals in coops will happily munch on Grass Seeds and Small Animal Feed, and large animals in barns will chow down on Hay and Large Animal Feed. Grass Seeds and Hay can be attained as random drops when cutting grass with a sword, or you can buy them for 50 Tesserae each at Sweetwater Farm.

If you want to feed your animals the premium stuff, you’ll need to craft it using the Mill on the east side of Mistria (to the right of the notice board and General Store). It’ll require a few simple ingredients and a chunk of your time. But know that crafting and providing animal feed is only worth it if you’re trying to farm for Shiny Beads after unlocking the Currency of Care skill. Animal feed can double, triple, or quadruple the amount of Shiny Beads your animals produce, depending on the quality of the feed you give them, but that seems to be about the only advantage over using Grass Seeds and Hay. (If you’re not yet aware, Shiny Beads are a currency you can use at the chicken statue on Sweetwater Farm. Drop 10 or 100 Shiny Beads at the statue, and it’ll spit out an animal-related item for you.)

Alternatively, you can just let your animals wander around outside their barn/coop, and they’ll feed themselves by grazing on weeds. Interact with the bell beside the barn/coop door to call your animals outside or send them back inside. Just be sure to place a fence around your crops so your animals don’t get to them. You can also hand-feed your animals various crops, cooked foods, and foraged foods like berries and herbs. Foraged foods are a great option when you’re running low on supplies and are having trouble keeping up with demands for animal feed.

Can Animals Die?

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like your animals can die in Fields of Mistria. If they go a day or two without food, they may be a little upset but no worse for wear. Granted, I haven’t stress-tested this for obvious reasons, so take and use that information with some trepidation. At the end of the day, you should probably still feed your animals and be good to them. It seems that the higher your affinity is with your animals, the more products they’ll drop for you. It’s also just a nice thing to do.

How To Upgrade Sweetwater Farm & Unlock All Animals in Fields of Mistria

At the start of the game, you’ll only be able to raise cows and chickens on your farm. If you want to unlock and adopt all of the animals in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to upgrade Hayden’s Barn at Sweetwater Farm. This upgrade comes late in the game as part of the main storyline quest to restore Mistria.

Before you can upgrade Sweetwater Farm, you’ll need to have first completed the following story quests:

Repair the Bridge.

Restocking Mistria’s Food Reserves.

The Mill Restoration Project.

Beautification Project.

Repair the General Store.

Repair the Beach Bridge.

Restocking Mistria’s Food Reserves 2.

After you’ve finished Restocking Mistria’s Food Reserves 2, you should receive a letter from Adeline to meet her at Sweetwater Farm. There, you’ll come to an agreement to upgrade Hayden’s Barn. To complete the upgrade and finish the quest, you’ll need to deposit the following materials into the collection box beside Hayden’s Barn:

400 Wood

500 Stone

8 Iron Ingot

Once all the materials have been collected, talk to Adeline and hand her 4,000 Tesserae. The town will come together to finish work on Hayden’s Barn, and you’ll then have access to six more animals you can adopt. The final two animals, capybara and alpaca, will automatically become available on the first day of Winter after upgrading Sweetwater Farm (Or so it seems. It’s possible they’ll become available on the first day of any season after you finish the barn upgrades. I personally finished the upgrades in the middle of Fall.) You’ll get a letter in the mail when they finally become available.

How To Breed Animals

When you first adopt an animal in Fields of Mistria, you’ll only be able to choose from three or four “Tier 1 rarity” color options, but animals can actually come in a much wider variety of colors and patterns that range up to Tier 6. These other tiers of color rarity come from generations of breeding, and you’ll be able to purchase them from Hayden’s Shop (at a higher price) after you’ve first bred for them.

To breed your animals, you’ll need to have a barn/coop with at least one empty space and both a male and female of the species you want to reproduce. With those conditions met, head over to Sweetwater Farm and purchase two heart-shaped treats for the species you’re trying to breed. Hand-feed these treats to the pair of animals you’d like to mate, and about five days later, you’ll have a new baby animal on your farm.

If you’d like to learn more about animal breeding in Fields of Mistria, we have a complete guide to animal breeding that you can check out for a more in-depth look at the mechanic.

And that’s everything you need to know about animal ranching in Fields of Mistria. If you want to learn more about the game, check out more tips and guides like our complete gift guide and all romance options in Fields of Mistria.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.11.5 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

