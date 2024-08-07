Where To Find the Mill in Fields of Mistria (& How To Fix It)

Early in Fields of Mistria, you’ll get a quest that requires you to restore the Mill. However, it’s not the easiest place to find. As such, here’s where to find the Mill in Fields of Mistria and how to fix it.

Where To Find the Mill in Fields of Mistria

The Mill is in the lower-east side of Mistria, next to the requests board and the General Store. If you’re still having trouble finding it, you can consult our more complete map of all the locations in Fields of Mistria.

How To Fix the Mill

Repairing the Mill in Fields of Mistria requires you to have the following items: 2 Copper Ingots, 200 Stone, 150 Wood. Once you’ve put those items in the box outside of the Mill, you’ll need to give Adeline 1,000t to turn the quest in.

This is actually a fairly easy amount of those materials to get. Provided you’ve been keeping a good stockpile of Copper from the Mines, you should be able to complete this extremely quickly. If you haven’t already, though, this is an excellent time to upgrade your pickaxe or axe, since those two tools are essential to succeeding at Fields of Mistria.

What the Mill Does

The Mill in Fields of Mistria allows you to create Animal Feed, Animal Products, Milled Ingredients, and several Miscellaneous items. Once you’ve set your farm up to accommodate having animals, you’re going to end up there quite a bit.

On Early Access launch, you can make the following across each category:

Animal Feed: Deluxe Large Animal Feed, Deluxe Small Animal Feed, Quality Large Animal Feed, Quality Small Animal Feed, Ultimate Large Animal Feed, Ultimate Small Animal Feed.

Animal Products: Butter, Cheese, Duck Mayonnaise, Golden Butter, Golden Cheese, Golden Duck Mayonnaise, Golden Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise.

Milled Ingredients: Flour, Rice, Sugar.

Miscellaneous: Grass Starter, Paper

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3.

Fields of Mistria is available now. If you’re on the fence, you can read our review about how much we love the game here.

