What Tools To Upgrade First in Fields of Mistria

As a farming/life sim, Fields of Mistria lets you upgrade your tools, but not all of them are created equal, so here’s which ones you should upgrade first.

The first tool you should upgrade in Fields of Mistria is the pickaxe. You can read our guide to the process and how to upgrade that tool here. The reason I’m recommending you do that one first is pretty simple: It’s absurdly versatile.

Upgrading the pickaxe makes it easier to get through the mines, which is going to help you progress different main story quests and get a lot of great loot, like precious gems. It’ll also enable you to break big rocks, meaning you can access certain areas of the map that you can’t at the start of the game, which is really valuable for completing the various Museum sets.

After you upgrade the pickaxe, I recommend focusing on the axe. Wood is important for completing various revitalization projects and expanding your farm. You’ll need a fair amount of wood throughout the game, so it’s good to stockpile it after.

From there, upgrade the Fishing Rod, since being able to cast farther will enable you to catch more fish and complete those Museum sets. The Watering Can is a good follow up to that, followed by the Shovel or Hoe. It doesn’t really matter which you choose there. Finally, your last priority should be the Bug Net, since the upgrade is only aesthetic.

As for the Sword, it doesn’t fall as neatly into the upgrade order. I’d recommend that, once you’ve reached the end of the first area of the Mines, you upgrade to a Copper Sword. Just when that is will depend on how you’re playing the game. From there, upgrade the Sword whenever you feel like you need that extra power to defeat enemies.

So to sum it up, here’s the order you should upgrade your tools in Fields of Mistria.

Pickaxe

Axe

Fishing Rod

Watering Can

Shovel/Hoe

Sword & Bug Net as necessary

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

