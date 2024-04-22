FFXIV Yokai Watch 2024 Event Guide

It’s that time again. The Yokai Watch event has returned to FFXIV, which means players can don their bracelets and go ghost-hunting for rewards. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Yokai Watch 2024 event in FFXIV.

The Yokai Watch event can be very time-consuming and tedious, but the good news is that you’ll have plenty of time to participate and get everything you need before it goes away.

The Yokai Watch event is set to start on April 24 in FFXIV, and will run until the release of the Dawntrail expansion and patch 7.0, on July 2. That means you’ll have just a little over two months to check out the event. It’ll start at 8 a.m. GMT.

How to Start the Yokai Watch Event in FFXIV

More good news on that front. The requirements for starting the Yokai Watch event are very low, and you can take part even before completing A Realm Reborn. You just need a combat class at level 15 or above, and complete one of the following quests:

The Gridanian Envoy

The Lominsan Envoy

The Ul’dahn Envoy

After that, head to the Steps of Nald in Ul’dah and speak with the Poor-Heeled Youth NPC located at X:9.2, Y:9.1. You’ll then receive a Yo-kai Watch accessory and Yokai-Medallium, which is used to obtain Yo-kai Medals.

How to Get Yo-kai Medals

The Yo-kai Medals are the key to getting all the rewards you need from the Yokai Watch event in FFXIV. Click on the Yo-kai Watch accessory itself from your inventory to equip it, and then start taking part in FATEs all over the realm. FATEs found in the following areas will reward you with Medals upon completion:

A Realm Reborn: La Noscea, Black Shroud, Thanalan

Heavensward: all regions

Stormblood: all regions

While in one of these open-world zones, check your map for pink circles and icons to see what FATEs are happening at the moment, then head there to take part in them. For every FATE you complete with a silver or gold rating, you’ll be rewarded with Yo-kai Medals.

In addition to that, you can also get Legendary Yo-kai Medals once you’ve obtained a mount from the event. You get them the same way you get your regular Medals: by participating in FATEs, but with the added requirement of summoning a Yo-kai minion to your side when you fight.

All Rewards in the FFXIV Yokai Watch Event

There are a total of 17 minions you can get from the Yokai Watch event in FFXIV, and you can get them by exchanging your Yo-kai Medals with Nohi, who’s located at the Gold Saucer at X:5.2, Y:6.9.

In addition to the 17 minions, you can also get the following items:

Framer’s Kit

Paw of the Crimson Cat

Cane of the Shrine Guardian

Ears of the Moon Rabbit

Bow of the White Wisp

Whisker of the Brave Cat

Buckler of the Legendary Cat

Fang of the Fearless Cat

Codex of the Shrine Guardian

Globe of the Lucky Snake

Spear of the Spark Serpent

Twintails of the Flame Fox

Musket of the Metal Cat

Staff of the Snow Maiden

Book of the Eerie Mutt

Gunblade of the Yo-kai King

Rapier of the Serpent Lord

Katana of the King’s Counsel

Glaives of the Dark Princess

The Framer’s Kit is new, and allows you to customize your character portrait, which gets shown off whenever you enter a Duty with other players. One interesting thing to note is that no weapons have been added for Reaper or the upcoming Sage job for Dawntrail, and we’ll probably only get that in the next Yokai Watch event whenever it comes around.

Finally, if you’ve participated in the event before, previously accumulated Medals can be used to purchase rewards here as well.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Yokai Watch 2024 event in FFXIV.

